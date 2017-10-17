Shenique Murder Suspect Quizzed

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
A 20-year-old man is in custody assisting police with their investigation into 38-year-old Shenique Hart’s death as yet another man became a murder victim last night.
Ms Hart, a mother of three girls, was killed while standing on a porch last week.
She was on the corner of Peardale Road shortly after 9pm with two other men when a gunman emerged from a vehicle and opened fire on the group.
Only Ms Hart died. The men were taken to hospital where they were listed in serious condition.
Yesterday, less than an hour after police informed the press of the latest development in Ms Hart’s case, they revealed that a man had been shot on Ida Street last night and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A man is in custody in connection with this latest killing.
The country has now had more than 110 murders this year.
Police also revealed yesterday that 33-year-old Damarto Wilkinson from Wellington Street was the man killed late Sunday night on West Street near Meadows Street.
In addition, a motorcyclist died after his bike collided with a Nissan Bus shortly before 1am yesterday, police said.
The man was driving his motorcycle on East Street near Andros Avenue when the collision took place. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later died of his injuries.
Reports of gunshots in the area came in shortly after 11.30pm.
Police also said in a press release yesterday that it took a security officer into custody after seizing an illegal handgun from him.
“Officers conducted a search of a security officer at a nightclub located at 6th Terrace Centerville and uncovered a Sig Sauer pistol with four rounds of ammunition,” police said.
Also yesterday, several wanted posters were issued for suspects sought in connection with recent murders.
Comments
John 22 hours, 9 minutes ago
Police and the judiciary and the public at large must come to understand the nature of these young men who are committing murders today. Unlike murders that happened in the past, where persons were killed in a physical confrontation where someone was fighting for their lives, these persons are now cold blooded killers, angry, determined, and fearless. They respect not the laws of man, nor the judgment of God Almighty. Life or nothing else is sacred to them. And after they kill they will lurk around for the opportunity to kill again, if they are not captured and jailed and even in jail they live it up with a smirk on their face and ‘stripes ‘ for the deed they have done. They believe that death, for them, is an early escape from the suffering Tuareg now going through, be it real or perceived. The only way to get them is to break this wicked, demonic spirit that possesses them. Either you do it before they commit crimes like murder or you break them while in prison. But as they operate now they see nothing wrong with what they rate doing. They see themselves as soldiers on the battlefield. Kill or be killed. So end the war.
DDK 20 hours, 14 minutes ago
Rather chilling. Surely you are not suggesting they are some sort of fanatical Islamists?
John 17 hours, 14 minutes ago
Not in the least. And why would you even suggest it. Many of them have never heard of Islam. Their fight is a local one, even though many may have the outside influences of gangs, movies and music and of course drugs. More resources need to be spent before the become crime active and eventually killers. Maybe there is a desperate need to institutionalize more of our young men between the ages of 16 and 17 when they leave school and 21-22. This is the age group that seems most vulnerable to crime, gangs and murder. After high school there’s nothing to keep many of them socialized. Some don’t have jobs or the finances to go to college. When I was in college there was a program called Upward Bound. This was made up of students who did not meet the GPA to get into college but they were admitted under the condition that they would be restricted on the number of classes they could take. They had tutors available to them and also academic advisors who were trained counselors. The success rate of this program was 80%. But there was also a community extension program. Not only did it help the students in the program to find jobs and moniter them but it also helped those who didn’t make it at college. Many young men come from homes where there are no fathers or male role models. Maybe it’s time to put an adapted version of ‘Upward Bound’ in place. Some may say there is a program already in place. But this one will require young men (and women) to enroll or be enrolled on leaving high scans remain in the program until they attain the age of 21. The program will assist those who want to go to college and also those in finding jobs. There are many retired policemen, teachers and other professionals who can come in and assist these young men. Motivation Advice Guidance Mentoring Conflict Resolution responsibly of being an adult male. Anything is worth a try to reduce the number of dead bodies due to murder, being scraped up of the streets and elsewhere.
baldbeardedbahamian 13 hours, 9 minutes ago
We have monsters living amongst us and they look just like us. They are called sociopaths and are incurable except when correctly trained from birth onwards. They do make great combat soldiers and occasionally effective politicians. In fact look at one or two of the world leaders in power today and decide for yourself if they are sociopathic or suffering from narcissism or both. Then look at our Bahamian elected leaders, past and present, take note of which of them are wearing the $3,500 suits and $4600 Gucci shoes, and ask yourself; are these people showing evidence of narcissism
John 10 hours, 30 minutes ago
@baldbeardedbahamian: you sound so much like Donald Trump and even Hillary Clinton even: Donald Trump doesn’t care the reason, he is just offended that football and basketball players kneel during the (US’s) national anthem. And Hillary Clinton’s husband is the one who signed into law the increcation of young Black and Hispanic males for long periods of time for minor infractions of the law. Then these young men became guinea pigs in her experiments to turn them into super predators where they would turn on and kill each other at the drop of a hat. (More like seeing certain colors in Chicago and Compton and other poverty stricken Black and Hispanic communities. The drugs are so effective Hillary had planned to round up these young men in Chicago and St Louis and other cities where the experiments took place and put them away permanently as ‘damaged goods’. You know the time. The actual intended use of this drugs in in the armed forces where soldiers, marines and air men will become unleashed and fearless. Once set loose on the enemy they will go after them unrestricted. Either they will die in battle or have to be put away as ‘damaged goods’ if they returned.
baldbeardedbahamian 53 minutes ago
Hey John, Have you noticed the chemtrails in the sky? They are secret forces controlling our minds, join me in wearing aluminium foil on our heads to keep out the ufo transmitted brain control.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID