Shenique Murder Suspect Quizzed

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 20-year-old man is in custody assisting police with their investigation into 38-year-old Shenique Hart’s death as yet another man became a murder victim last night.

Ms Hart, a mother of three girls, was killed while standing on a porch last week.

She was on the corner of Peardale Road shortly after 9pm with two other men when a gunman emerged from a vehicle and opened fire on the group.

Only Ms Hart died. The men were taken to hospital where they were listed in serious condition.

Yesterday, less than an hour after police informed the press of the latest development in Ms Hart’s case, they revealed that a man had been shot on Ida Street last night and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A man is in custody in connection with this latest killing.



The country has now had more than 110 murders this year.

Police also revealed yesterday that 33-year-old Damarto Wilkinson from Wellington Street was the man killed late Sunday night on West Street near Meadows Street.

In addition, a motorcyclist died after his bike collided with a Nissan Bus shortly before 1am yesterday, police said.

The man was driving his motorcycle on East Street near Andros Avenue when the collision took place. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later died of his injuries.

Reports of gunshots in the area came in shortly after 11.30pm.

Police also said in a press release yesterday that it took a security officer into custody after seizing an illegal handgun from him.

“Officers conducted a search of a security officer at a nightclub located at 6th Terrace Centerville and uncovered a Sig Sauer pistol with four rounds of ammunition,” police said.

Also yesterday, several wanted posters were issued for suspects sought in connection with recent murders.