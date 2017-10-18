No Timeline On Campaign Funding

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Minnis Administration hasn’t set a timeline for tabling legislation to regulate the financial operations of political parties, according to press secretary Anthony Newbold.
The issue was billed as a major priority for Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis while in opposition, increasingly so in the months leading up to the 2017 general election.
“There’s no timeline yet that I can give you on that,” said Mr Newbold at yesterday’s press briefing.
“There are a lot of bills, five, six, seven are going to be laid on the table (today). There’s no timeline on that campaign finance bill but it has been discussed and will be brought.”
Attorney General Carl Bethel has said the administration has numerous bills and amendments ready to be tabled. Most fit into the administration’s broad agenda of good governance, one that aims to improve or create mechanisms for transparency and accountability in the country.
These include legislation that will be tabled today to establish an Integrity Commission and an Ombudsman office. However, amid all the administration’s discussion of its “compendium” of bills, campaign finance legislation has not been mentioned.
The money political parties receive and the identity of donors remain one of the political establishment’s most intensely guarded secrets.
Former Prime Minister Perry Christie said in 2012 that campaign financing has sunken in the country to “repugnant” and even “criminal levels,” but his administration did nothing to address the issue.
Former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe, who hopes to become chairman of the party at its upcoming convention, has since the election said it was a “mistake” for the previous administration not to enact campaign finance legislation.
One bill expected to be tabled today is the Commercial Enterprises bill, designed to attract “new and diverse businesses that are not looking at the Bahamas because of the rigidities that affect new businesses in this country”.
Others include: an Ombudsman Bill; an Integrity Commissions Bill; an Interception of Communication Bill; a National Intelligence Agency BIll; the Inner-City Designation of Tax Free Zones Bill; the Constitutional Amendment for the Department of Public Prosecutions; a Gaming House Regulations amendment; the Companies Regulations; the Companies Amendment Act; Non-Profit organizations regulations; the Civil Aviation Amendments Act, the Civil Aviation Accident Investigations amendment; bills to create a national arbitration centre; and three land bills to “bring in a system of land registration” and “stop the rich and famous tiefing (sic) Bahamian people lands.”
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 18 hours, 31 minutes ago
There is absolutely no secret to the fact that Minnis and the FNM party accepted significant general election campaign funding from the corrupt racketeering numbers bosses like Sebas Bastian of Island Luck gaming web shops and Craig Flowers of Flowers gaming web shops. Yes indeed, Minnis and the FNM made a shameful soul selling quid pro quo pact with these thugs which explains why they are getting from the Minnis-led FNM government whatever permits and licenses that they need to operate their criminal enterprises notwithstanding the economic turmoil, international financial community 'fall-out' and scourge on our society caused by all of the money laundering and other illegal activities of the numbers bosses,
TalRussell 16 hours ago
Comrades! Even The Fisherman's From Cooper's Town 'Papa Hubert,' who so tried to do so many things right - should step forward to elaborate how he is taken-back by how the Red Shirts (PLP look-a-like) cabinet have 'crab-like' side-walked away from every rule of good, open and transparent governance under this 'Papa Doc' regime.
birdiestrachan 15 hours, 38 minutes ago
Those who try their best to show Mr. Christie in a bad Light in spite of urban renewal, The university of the Bahamas even a music festival is not a bad idea call it what you will it is not a bad idea BAMSI. among other things. Should Waite they have a few more years to see the worst Prime Minister ever. Not one single visionary idea dwells in all 34 of them
I am trying my best not to be sorry for doc as he blunders on. Trying my best not to tell those in Grand Bahama I told you so, Trying my best not to say good for you all.
DDK 13 hours ago
Dr. Minnis MUST come clean on numbers RACKET contributions. The longer he waits the worse it will be for the FNM Government.
BahamasForBahamians 12 hours, 23 minutes ago
I think this formerly marks Hubert's back tracking from almost every campaign promise made.
WElcome Back PGC
Reality_Check 12 hours, 12 minutes ago
My paternal grandmother (now deceased) would always say: "Watch out for people who always point with their index finger....they have much to hide about themselves and every reason to be very insecure in their own skin!"
