Roberts And Mitchell's Criticism Of Dr Sands

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I would greatly appreciate a small space in your publication to share some thoughts.

Listening to Bradley Roberts and Fred Mitchell attack Dr. Duane Sands for preforming volunteer surgeries, you would think the PLP is simply incapable of learning anything from their election defeat.

I would have thought that the public made itself clear enough, but it seems the party’s dinosaurs just can’t seem to get the message.

Either that, or they are just so lacking in ideas and desperate for attention that they will literally grasp at anything that comes their way, however lame it may be.

Well, they are certainly barking up the wrong tree with Dr. Sands, one of the most universally respected medical professionals in this country ever.

You would be hard pressed to find even PLPs who came into contact with him on the job who do not praise his diligence and care for his patients.

I am quite sure that Roberts and Mitchell have done their party more harm than good when it comes to public opinion by this ridiculous and hard-hearted attack.

Clearly, these two has-beens are out of touch with the public mood and it is way past their time to exit the political stage.

When the people said they wanted change, people like Dr. Sands is exactly what they were calling for – a man who will sacrifice a generous salary as a top surgeon to go sit in the House of Assembly for pennies on the dollar, just to do the people’s work.

A man who will then turn around and donate his precious spare time to perform volunteer surgeries, because he does not want the health of his fellow Bahamians to suffer while he is performing his governmental duties.

How can anyone think it is a good idea to criticize such a stellar example?

What we are tired of is the generation of politicians represented by Roberts and Mitchell, politicians who hide behind protocol and technicalities to avoid doing any actual work on behalf of the people.

Politicians who come up with every excuse in the world for why they never actually achieve anything.

And worst of all, politicians who seek to tear down others who are actually working selflessly for the benefit of the people, just to be petty and politically vindictive.

Roberts, Mitchell, wake up! Nobody cares what the Manual of Cabinet Procedure says anymore.

We are tired of bureaucracy and red tape, manuals and rule books.

We want real, caring people at the helm of this country, people who care about more than just staying in power.

We want people like Dr. Sands.

B. R. KELLY

Nassau,

October 18, 2017