Keith Albury Announces Candidacy For Plp Chairmanship

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribumedia.net

AS THE Progressive Liberal Party gears up for its three-day convention on Monday, another candidate has announced his intention to contest the chairmanship of the PLP.

Keith Albury told The Tribune yesterday that while he has no finances, campaign team or paraphernalia to boost his reach, he is confident in his ability to clench the needed support among PLPs to win the post.

A member of the party since 1992, the stalwart councillor said he has watched the party lose the trust of Bahamians. This is something Mr Albury said he believes he can restore among the electorate.

He joins several other PLPs who have announced their intentions to vie for chairmanship of the party. They include former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe, former Mortgage Corporation Chairman Alex Storr, former Long Island candidate Glendon Rolle and former Minister of State for Legal Affairs Damian Gomez.

Former Foreign Affairs and Immigration Minister Fred Mitchell was also being drafted, according to sources this week, to compete in this race.

Mr Albury said: “I am guided by the Holy Spirit and I believe that I am the one because I wish to restore the spiritual relationship between the party and the Lord God Almighty.

“By His grace I wish to rebuild in the minds of the people the confidence that the Progressive Liberal Party is the organisation capable of running the affairs of the Bahamas and there are certain mechanics in doing that that I will not reveal at this time, but I will to the delegates.

“I also hope to, in collaboration with the newly elected leader, seek to amend the party’s constitution thereby giving the party’s constituencies more autonomy through which each constituency can select its own representatives for candidacy to the House of Assembly.

“I can also tell you that one way in which I can do that is by improving the political research and development capabilities of the party. In all these things I hope to be led by the Holy Spirit.”

“Right now there is no confidence that the PLP is the way,” he continued. “Notwithstanding the fact that the current administration has changed no policy of the PLP and in fact seems to have doubled down on our policies.

“That within itself is an indication that the PLP was headed in the right direction notwithstanding the bad public relations.”

Mr Albury has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Prairie View A & M, Texas, United States.

He has also been a committee member of the PLP’s election campaign platform committee.

The PLP will convene its 53rd National General Convention on October 23, 2017. Under the theme - A New Perspective —the event where all positions will be opened, will come to a close on October 25.

So far Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP Philip "Brave" Davis and Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin are the only two to announce bids to run for leader of the PLP, while Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper is running for the deputy leader’s position.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie has said he will not publicly endorse any candidate before the vote during convention.