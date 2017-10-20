Youth Beekeeping Programme Creates A Buzz On Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

THE new Youth Apiary Programme has been launched on Grand Bahama where 30 young Bahamians have the opportunity to be involved in the beekeeping and honey industry.

Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson said the programme is about developing entrepreneurs in Grand Bahama, and not about just creating employment.





An entrepreneurial training will be provided to Bahamians ages 17 through 35 who are interested in the programme, which is held in partnership between the Government, Bahamas Development Bank as well as The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

Applications will be available at the Office of the Prime Minister, as well as online via its Facebook page, Office of the Prime Minister - Grand Bahama.

Individuals may submit applications up to October 24.

Workshop

Mr Thompson said the applications will go through a vetting process and 60 applicants will be selected to attend an introductory Workshop on October 26 and 27 to begin exposing them to the apiary business.

He said of those 60 attendees, 30 will be selected to participate in the programme.

Participants of the Youth Apiary Programme will receive a weekly stipend during their training, and through Bahamas Development Bank, successful programme graduates will be granted funding for their business start-up.

Minister Thompson said during the programme they will receive both technical and management support.

"These participants will be consistently supported and provided with guidance in marketing, packaging promotion, distribution and sales to ensure the best chance of success for their business. They will also be provided with business mentorship through the Bahamas Development Bank," he said.



Minister Thompson stated that the Government is committed to programmes which are aimed at reducing the country's reliance on foreign food imports by growing, processing and marketing our own food products.

Through the Youth Apiary Programme, he said participants will be able to apply for an opportunity not only to get involved in the beekeeping and Honey harvesting industry, but to start their own businesses and generate employment in Grand Bahama.



Senator Thompson said the government remains committed to restoring the economy of Grand Bahama.

"I personally believe that a major factor in that ultimate restoration will be entrepreneurship, particularly among youth.

"We want to empower young Bahamians beyond merely get a job, but to develop sustainable businesses, and contribute to new industries in our nation.

Mr Thompson encouraged anyone interested in starting their own business and in honey-making to apply for the opportunity to build an important industry and the economy of Grand Bahama.