Hfm Outbreak ‘Will Get Worse’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

AN outbreak of Hand, Foot and Mouth disease is affecting young children in the country, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands confirmed yesterday.

“The public could expect to see a significant amount of cases before things get better,” he said.

An outbreak of the disease is not common in the country but health professionals have seen it before.

It is unclear how many schools have had students affected.

The disease is caused by a virus, and generally lasts between five and seven days.

Symptoms include ulcers, or sores inside or around the mouth and a rash or blisters on the hands, feet, legs or buttocks.

“Millions get it,” Dr Sands said. “It’s a nuisance; aggravating, uncomfortable, but the overwhelming majority of people that it get are primary children.

“There are no long term consequences and there are rarely serious consequences.

“If your child is ill, don’t take them to school. It’s a herd problem. If you expose people to the virus it will spread.”