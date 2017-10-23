Hfm Outbreak ‘Will Get Worse’

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
AN outbreak of Hand, Foot and Mouth disease is affecting young children in the country, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands confirmed yesterday.
“The public could expect to see a significant amount of cases before things get better,” he said.
An outbreak of the disease is not common in the country but health professionals have seen it before.
It is unclear how many schools have had students affected.
The disease is caused by a virus, and generally lasts between five and seven days.
Symptoms include ulcers, or sores inside or around the mouth and a rash or blisters on the hands, feet, legs or buttocks.
“Millions get it,” Dr Sands said. “It’s a nuisance; aggravating, uncomfortable, but the overwhelming majority of people that it get are primary children.
“There are no long term consequences and there are rarely serious consequences.
“If your child is ill, don’t take them to school. It’s a herd problem. If you expose people to the virus it will spread.”
Comments
Reality_Check 14 hours, 4 minutes ago
A reminder of the deplorable standard of living for many Bahamians today, not to mention our failed public healthcare system. We are a 'banana republic' producing disease and hardship for our people instead of bananas for export.
Socrates 13 hours, 55 minutes ago
TB, now this.. is this the Bahamas or some other nearby country (i dont want to name)? what is this place coming too?
ohdrap4 11 hours, 24 minutes ago
BREAKING NEWS:
THE PLP convention , where hundreds of people a gathered in enclosed space, has been named for the outbreak of FOOT IN THE MOUTH DISEASE.
Many former mps will be quarentined shortly.
yari 9 hours, 42 minutes ago
They had this disease prior to gathering in an enclosed space, lets hope is doesn't get exponentially worse!
