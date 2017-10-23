Swimming Pigs Perk Up Tourism

EXUMA’s famed swimming pigs was named as a major factor behind the back-to-back record year success of one of the country’s most exclusive resorts.

Real estate agents are suddenly concerned about a lack of beachfront inventory to meet demand, according to officials at the Grand Isle, a 78-villa luxury retreat on Emerald Bay.

“It has been amazing,” said Sandra Grisham-Clothier, General Manager.

“Four years ago, as the resort was trying to get back on its feet after financial challenges locally and globally, we were averaging 15 percent occupancy and operating on optimism about the future. Each year since, we have seen improvement.

“In the last three years, that improvement has been dramatic and we have just experienced two consecutive record years with a year-round occupancy in the 70 percent range. It has truly been a great turnaround, thanks to a number of factors, including partnership with an award-winning premier hotel operator with more than 25 years of experience and the fascination with pigs that swim.”

Grand Isle is a linchpin in the island’s economy, the resort claims, boasting a local workforce of more than 130 Bahamians as the second largest tourist offering on Exuma.

Now for the first time, Grand Isle Resort is finding itself exceeding 100 per cent occupancy on occasion even in summer, traditionally the slower period.

Peter Nicholson purchased 31 villas in May 2014, pulling the development out of receivership, credits a number of factors for the dramatic turnaround.

“Increased airlift with Delta coming in from Atlanta, direct flights from Toronto, a new weekly direct flight from Charlotte and, of course, American and Silver serving the Florida market has been a big part of the picture. The economy has also experienced an upturn and we have engaged a respected management company, Trust Hospitality, which has overseen resort upgrades, food and beverage and booking,” said Mr Nicholson. “But the single largest contributor to the explosion of interest in Exuma is the fascination with the swimming pigs.”

Nicholson said the resort recently completed a survey of visitors asking, among other questions, what brought them to Exuma.

“More than 50 percent said the swimming pigs,” he added. “Now because of that attraction, the number of other excursions is growing and there is so much more to do in Exuma. Today when you come to swim with the pigs, you can also take in the world-class water, the beaches, historic harbour tour or enjoy more snorkeling or diving options. So the pigs have actually spun off economic activity and the best part is without knowing it, of course, they have kick-started improvements, including much-needed promised expansion of the international airport. With a loan from Inter-American Development Bank, the government of The Bahamas has announced that the Exuma airport is number one on its priority list of airport repairs and improvements and that is welcome news.”

The swimming pigs’ rise to stardom has affected every corner of the island’s economy from cab drivers to tour operators, from restaurants to resorts of all sizes. New offerings have sprung up nearby, including Lumina, a resort on Stocking Island and Sandals Emerald Bay just down the beach from Grand Isle Villas continues to draw a loyal market. Peace & Plenty, one of the oldest hotels in the heart of George Town, is now under contract after years languishing on the market.