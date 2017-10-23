Campbell: I’Ll See You In Court

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

TRANSPORT and Local Government Minister Frankie Campbell said he will not get into a “back and forth” with those who doubt his Bahamian citizenship, telling The Tribune he will see them in court instead.

His statement yesterday came as Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis also stood up for him, telling reporters Mr Campbell “is a Bahamian – full stop”.

As for Wayne Munroe’s threat to challenge Mr Campbell’s citizenship in court, Attorney General Carl Bethel was incredulous that the lawyer would do so yesterday, saying “scores of thousands” of Bahamians have no better proof of their birth than the purported affidavit Mr Campbell is believed to have at least partially relied upon to secure his citizenship.

“I’m not going to get caught up with any back and forth, one response tomorrow, another response the next day and another set of questions,” Mr Campbell said yesterday when contacted by this newspaper. “I said what I had to say in the House of Assembly. Obviously, that wasn’t enough. Those people who have questions have given indication that they will go to court. If that’s the case, I am going to see them in court.”

Meanwhile Dr Minnis said there is “no argument” and “no discussion” about Mr Campbell’s citizenship as he addressed the matter to reporters at an event at Gambier Primary School yesterday.

“They can go to court or do whatever they want,” Dr Minnis said. “That is what the courts are there for.”

On social media, an affidavit allegedly belonging to Mr Campbell has been circulating in recent weeks. It is not clear if it’s the same one Mr Munroe has seen.

Dr Minnis dismissed it yesterday, suggesting the document circulating online may have been doctored.

“The beauty of social media is I can take a picture of you today, and I can change everything,” he said. “I can change your entire structure and send that viral throughout and people will believe it. There are many fictitious things that are transmuted via social media and I’ve said before that you must be careful with social media, it has great benefits and it has disadvantages, and people will send out false information that can go viral on social media and therefore we must analyse very carefully.”

For his part, Mr Bethel said the entire matter is a “contrived controversy.”

“Many, many thousands have their birth proved by affidavit and not by birth certificate,” he said.

Mr Munroe has taken a dim view of the purported affidavit he has seen, in part because it wasn’t sworn to by Mr Campbell’s father, who had died by the time the affidavit was produced. Instead, Mr Campbell’s mother, a Haitian national, and a “friend” signed the affidavit. Mr Munroe suggested that this shouldn’t be enough to establish anyone’s entitlement to citizenship.

“It doesn’t make any difference about the life or death of the father if there are two people willing to swear on it,” Mr Bethel countered.

“What court threat?” he asked in response to Mr Munroe’s consideration of going to court. “I think it’s highly improbable that there will be a court case. Politics is sometimes only about saying things to try and cause damage to a politician. That’s really what is happening here. The affidavit, which I don’t know if it’s correct, but assuming it is, there’s nothing untoward about it. If two people were prepared to swear to that in 1983 or 1984, that’s sufficient. “Scores of thousands of Bahamians have no better proof than that of their birth. That’s the reality.”

This controversy started when Mr Campbell, in a short clip of an interview he gave on the Darold Miller Live show earlier this year, said he has two passports. He later clarified that he meant a Bahamian passport and a diplomatic passport.