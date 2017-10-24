Pm's Gift To Help Students Build Tech Skills

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and his wife, Patricia, yesterday donated 140 tablet devices to the students and teachers at Gambier Primary School.

Dr Minnis, in his capacity as member of Parliament for the constituency of Killarney, said through the donation he wanted to ensure every student at the school had the same advantages offered to children enrolled in private and more central institutions across the country.

He stated: "We want to ensure that you have the same foundation as is given in every school. The private sector should have no great advantage over you.

"What we are doing here today is donating to you and every teacher, donating one tablet for each individual so that you can become more computer savvy."

Gambier Primary was officially adopted by Dr Minnis and his wife shortly after he entered public life.

Mrs Minnis visits the school every Wednesday for reading sessions with students.

Dr Minnis also celebrates his birthday every April hosting a party at the school.