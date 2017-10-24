Eugene Murder Suspect Charged

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 25-year-old man was arraigned in Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with a double shooting last month that led to the death of eight-year-old Eugene Woodside Jr and another man said to be in his twenties.

Lloyd Minnis, of Coral Harbour, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt facing charges that he murdered both Eugene and Dennis Moss on September 25 following a brazen double shooting in the Chippingham area.

According to initial reports from police, officers received a report that two males had been shot in the Rosebud Street area off Farrington Road.

Eugene, eight, was in his home doing homework when he was shot by a stray bullet, according to initial reports from police, while Moss was pursued in the street by a gunman.

Both victims were taken to hospital where they later died.

Minnis, who is represented by attorney Ian Cargill, was not required to enter a plea to both charges yesterday and the matter was adjourned to December 7 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until that time.