Former Senator Says Sorry For Using ‘N’ Word In Speech

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
FORMER Progressive Liberal Party Senator Robyn Lynes has apologised for using the “n” word during a speech Monday on the opening night of the PLP’s convention.
“Together we are going to get rid of this (FNM) crew, long before 2022, because them n*as don’t have a clue what to do,” she told the crowd gathered at the Melia hotel at one point during her speech.
She later released a statement addressing the matter, saying: “To all of our convention attendees, delegates, supporters and PLPs at large thank you so much for your support and encouragement. Tonight, in the excitement and adrenaline of my presentation I used the word n*as. I want to apologise for that. It’s certainly not the language befitting for the occasion or any forum as it was a term used to malign and belittle an entire class of persons like myself. “Please accept my humble apology, it was not intended to be derogatory in any way. Blessings always and see you tomorrow as the convention excitement continues.”
In a statement yesterday, Free National Movement Chairman Carl Culmer said the first night of the PLP’s convention displayed a “stunning example of how tone deaf the PLP remains”.
“Rejected overwhelmingly by the people on May 10, they’ve done nothing to address their glaring disregard for the country and our people,” he said. “Consumed by power and enriching themselves, they seem to assure themselves that it was the Bahamian people that got it wrong to turn the PLP out of office, not their failed, miserable leadership that ran our country into the ground.
“Never has a party shown their inability to learn from the recent past. That was on total display during the circus that was the PLP’s first convention night. It wasn’t lost on any Bahamian that it was only months ago that the leader of the PLP was caught giving the middle finger at a rally where seniors and children were present. But not to be outdone, former Senator Robyn Lynes felt it was appropriate to use the word ‘n*as’ at the PLP convention. Only showing once again that they have completely lost their minds and are out of touch with the rest of the country.
“…If ‘Brave’ Davis and Glenys Hanna Martin have any hope of wanting to demonstrate true leadership to the PLP and the country they should immediately join us in publicly condemning the insensitive, intolerable comment that was used to degrade so many Bahamian people (Monday) night.”
Comments
TalRussell 7 hours, 48 minutes ago
Comrades! If you want 'hours more' the “N” word being explained in great depth, go play back the October 24, 2017 of The Revolution with Talkie Show Host Juan McCartney. That was some no easy listening to "N" word explaining. I done used-ups most large sized box Q-Tips - trying remove that "N" word out my ears. The Guardian bests hopes that all the children were still in school during the show's airing-time?
DDK 7 hours, 36 minutes ago
Dat rude woman so gussy she be bustin outta her jacket!
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 29 minutes ago
I enjoyed her speech. if she used a word she should not have used , and now say she is sorry. Let him or her who has never done the same cast the first stone,
watcher 5 hours, 24 minutes ago
I have never used that word. Where do you suggest I throw my stone?
John 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
The thing about it she had a prepared speech. Furthermore the "n" word was included in a part of the speech that was supposed to be a part of a poem. Rhyming and in chorus.. So she thought and re-thought what she was going to say. She sat down and thought how 'cute' it would be to use the "N" word. Went to bed with the "N" on her mind and woke up still thinking "N!". Now that the "N" word didn't get the response she expected, she now trying to play on the emotions of the public..PLEEZE! (Some may put an "N" or a "B' before this word too, but not me. Imm keeping it cleana) Didn't she learn from Perry Christie when he flipped the bird and it caused him to flip right out of the power of government and didn't she learn from Wayne Munroe who told people to kiss his backside and they did..they didn't vote for his backside either. Y'all let Donald Trump fool you and make y'all believe rudeness, offensive behavior and insults are the new vogue.
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
Why are we getting all bent out of shape about the word "nigga"????? ........ Bahamians do not pay much mind to the offensive use of the word like our thin-skinned neighbours...... stop making a mountain out of a molehill ......... now the word "nigger" is a different thing ...... Lyons is a ghetto gal who is used to talking about "niggas".
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
"in the excitement and adrenaline of my presentation I used the word nas.*"
This doesn't appear to be true, it wasn't an I'm so excited I forgot myself moment, it was a prepared speech with a pre-written little rhyming verse. Her apology should have said I used poor judgement in my choice of words, plain and simple. Other than that, I'm not sure it's something fir everyone to get bent out of shape about. There's serious things to be concerned about, regarding people she was referring to
