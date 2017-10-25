Former Senator Says Sorry For Using ‘N’ Word In Speech

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Progressive Liberal Party Senator Robyn Lynes has apologised for using the “n” word during a speech Monday on the opening night of the PLP’s convention.

“Together we are going to get rid of this (FNM) crew, long before 2022, because them n*as don’t have a clue what to do,” she told the crowd gathered at the Melia hotel at one point during her speech.

She later released a statement addressing the matter, saying: “To all of our convention attendees, delegates, supporters and PLPs at large thank you so much for your support and encouragement. Tonight, in the excitement and adrenaline of my presentation I used the word n*as. I want to apologise for that. It’s certainly not the language befitting for the occasion or any forum as it was a term used to malign and belittle an entire class of persons like myself. “Please accept my humble apology, it was not intended to be derogatory in any way. Blessings always and see you tomorrow as the convention excitement continues.”

In a statement yesterday, Free National Movement Chairman Carl Culmer said the first night of the PLP’s convention displayed a “stunning example of how tone deaf the PLP remains”.

“Rejected overwhelmingly by the people on May 10, they’ve done nothing to address their glaring disregard for the country and our people,” he said. “Consumed by power and enriching themselves, they seem to assure themselves that it was the Bahamian people that got it wrong to turn the PLP out of office, not their failed, miserable leadership that ran our country into the ground.

“Never has a party shown their inability to learn from the recent past. That was on total display during the circus that was the PLP’s first convention night. It wasn’t lost on any Bahamian that it was only months ago that the leader of the PLP was caught giving the middle finger at a rally where seniors and children were present. But not to be outdone, former Senator Robyn Lynes felt it was appropriate to use the word ‘n*as’ at the PLP convention. Only showing once again that they have completely lost their minds and are out of touch with the rest of the country.

“…If ‘Brave’ Davis and Glenys Hanna Martin have any hope of wanting to demonstrate true leadership to the PLP and the country they should immediately join us in publicly condemning the insensitive, intolerable comment that was used to degrade so many Bahamian people (Monday) night.”