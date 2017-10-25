Man Shot Dead Near His Home

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

ANOTHER man is dead after succumbing to his gunshot wounds last night, police said.

The man’s lifeless body was found in an area off Balfour Avenue shortly after 8pm when police responded to report of gunshots, according to Superintendent Solomon Cash.

Residents of the area said the man lived near where his body was found.

No other details of his death were provided to the press. His identity is not known.

He is the 116th person murdered this year, according to The Tribune’s records.

The previous murder occurred in Grand Bahama’s Hawksbill area where a man was found dead in an abandoned home on Friday.

Police said the victim’s body was discovered shortly after 2pm in an unoccupied residence.

Last Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy was killed after a shooting off Prison Lane.

The boy was shot in front of a house in Greenwich Street shortly after 8pm by a man in a dark coloured Honda.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

