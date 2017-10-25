Man Shot Dead Near His Home

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
ANOTHER man is dead after succumbing to his gunshot wounds last night, police said.
The man’s lifeless body was found in an area off Balfour Avenue shortly after 8pm when police responded to report of gunshots, according to Superintendent Solomon Cash.
Residents of the area said the man lived near where his body was found.
No other details of his death were provided to the press. His identity is not known.
He is the 116th person murdered this year, according to The Tribune’s records.
The previous murder occurred in Grand Bahama’s Hawksbill area where a man was found dead in an abandoned home on Friday.
Police said the victim’s body was discovered shortly after 2pm in an unoccupied residence.
Last Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy was killed after a shooting off Prison Lane.
The boy was shot in front of a house in Greenwich Street shortly after 8pm by a man in a dark coloured Honda.
He was taken to hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information on any of the country’s killings is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.
John 4 hours, 8 minutes ago
With the monthly murder count remaining steady between 11 and 12, it will be near impossible for or short of a miracle for the country to avoid hitting the 140 murder count in 2017. The country has to eventually come to the chilling reality that it is the intent and purpose of gangs to cause murder, mischief and mayhem in any society they are a part of. And as long as that society tolerates them as part of the landscape the murders will continue. There are no more than five prominently active gangs in this country. Five gangs mean five gang leaders.. Do the math..five holding the rest of the country hostage! Five taking lives at will or causing them to be taken..Sit on your hands then!
