Pindling’S Attack: We Have To Listen

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
rwells@tribunemedia.net
CAT Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP Philip “Brave” Davis said Tuesday the Progressive Liberal Party will take into account the “constructive” criticism from Monique Pindling, whose father the late Sir Lynden Pindling led the PLP for more than 20 years.
Others in the party commended the scathing remarks from Ms Pindling as “necessary medicine.”
As the party marked nomination day for leadership posts at its convention on Tuesday, The Tribune spoke to a handful of candidates and staunch supporters about Ms Pindling’s assessment of the PLP, a party she said had become “overcome with envy, consumed with jealousy and stung with greed.”
For his part, Mr Davis said aspects of Ms Pindling’s assessment would have to be factored into any plan crafted to move the PLP forward.
“It was a frank address and she did a critique of what she thought we may have done wrong and what she thought we ought to address and what she said will be taken into account on the way forward,” the PLP leadership candidate told reporters on the sidelines of the convention.
“I can’t say I was blindsided by it . . . I accepted what she said, it’s a view from someone who has a perspective of a party that she belongs to and has been a part of through her father all these years and I take the criticism very constructive.”
When asked if he agreed with her remarks, the former deputy prime minister said: “I don’t think that – I think what she pointed to, those factors did exist in some form or fashion in the organisation. I don’t want to say where and how. But again, we have to listen to what people say about us. We have to accept these criticisms and address them going forward.”
Meanwhile, Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin, also vying for PLP leadership, maintained that much of Ms Pindling’s assessment had “long ago” been “accepted” by segments of the party.
She said such “recriminations” shouldn’t be dismissed, but rather accepted, analysed and worked into plans to improve the party.
“It was good to see her on the PLP stage and of course she expressed her views and I respect her for it,” Mrs Hanna Martin said.
“I think that (what she said) is a given that we have accepted long ago. When you see the (election) results and you see that you ended up with four seats, you know that you have to try to understand what has happened here.”
Deputy leader candidate, Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper for his part branded Ms Pindling’s address a “reconnection mission” when interviewed Tuesday.
Back in June, Mr Cooper delivered a speech that struck a similar tone and he faced heavy criticism at the time.
He told reporters: “Sometimes to move forward you have to reflect, that is what she did last night.”
He added: “We are now looking forward to 2022. The PLP is resurgent. We are going to build on the platform we have. We are going to learn from the mistakes we have made and we are going to become stronger as a party.”
Former Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller applauded Ms Pindling’s critique as “necessary medicine.”
When contacted by The Tribune on Tuesday, Mr Miller suggested if an extensive study were carried out on PLP supporters after the 2017 election, it would highlight the “major gap” that exists between those leading the PLP and “the average fellow.”
“What she said was her view, but I would be lying if I said she wasn’t saying what people everywhere are feeling. There is true hurt in the party and this is the necessary medicine.”
Mr Miller added: “I’m happy things are happening this way. We need this to shake things up.”
The Tribune also contacted former PLP MP Philip Galanis for his view on Ms Pindling’s assessment.
The former Englerston MP said the critique “captured the essence” of what many people in the party are thinking.
Mr Galanis said the critique, in years to come, would be referred to as a “moment of truth.”
“We’ve known,” he said, “many of us have held that view for a while and as a result, the party lost its way. This was the moment of truth.”
He added: “I think a greater number of us realise that things haven’t been working the way it should be. That group now sees the need for reform. To that end, I think the incoming Davis regime will make the changes necessary.”
Ms Pindling, during an address on night one of the party’s convention, said the PLP had become “weak” and “dishonest.” She also suggested that the party had strayed away from the values it once had.
Additionally, Ms Pindling insisted the PLP had allowed the political ambitions of a “few men to dash the aspirations of a whole people.”
Ms Pindling, who was married to former PLP Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Dr Daniel Johnson, described herself on Monday night as a “single mother raising two daughters on my own.”
Comments
joeblow 12 hours, 47 minutes ago
Leopards cannot change their spots and die-hard PLP supporters cannot develop the ability to think critically!
Reality_Check 12 hours, 17 minutes ago
Monique Pindling has the gall to say the PLP of yesterday under her father SLOP was a better PLP! It was her corrupt father SLOP who paved the way for the corrupt FNM and PLP governments led by Ingraham and Christie, respectively, starting in 1992!! Try as she may, Monique Pindling cannot re-write history and change the cursed course that her father SLOP charted for our country!!! These Pindlings all have a warped sense of righteous self-entitlement and elitism that they refuse to relinquish no matter how many times they are named and shamed for their involvement in conflicts of interest, corruption and wrong doing. We really need to rename our main airport back to Nassau International Airport at the same time we get rid of that white Christopher Columbus statue on the steps leading up to Government House!
EasternGate 7 hours, 18 minutes ago
Spot on!
DDK 11 hours, 9 minutes ago
Speaking of rewriting history, shall we pretend that someone else 'discovered' the Bahamas or should we erect a statue of one of our indigenous Indians? What do we do with the person INSIDE of Government House? All for renaming the airport, Nassau International will do just fine.
SP 7 hours, 42 minutes ago
How the hell can Christopher Columbus be credited with "discovering" the new world when he met people here? He "discovered" nothing!
History must be properly rewritten. Columbus was nothing more than a state-sponsored pirate that spearheaded the genocide of an indigenous people, traded in slavery and child sex trafficking.
Had Christopher Columbus done exactly the same things TODAY as he did in 1492, he would be branded an international criminal and relentlessly pursued by Interpol!
Renaming the airport is a step in the right direction. Let us not stop there. Remove Lynden Pindling, Stafford Sands, and Roland Symonett from the face of Bahamian currency as history records ALL three had ties to one mob or another and was corrupt to the bone.
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 5 minutes ago
Amen brother! Why in hell do we continue to worship all of these pirates!! And it's not about trying to erase or re-write history.....it's all about setting the record straight!!!
Gotoutintime 5 hours, 17 minutes ago
Hey Mudda---Whom do you suggest we worship??
sealice 10 hours, 50 minutes ago
Yes you had to listen you were at the convention and as wannabe leader you have to asked interested. You had to listen but the reality is the PLP won't change because it can't as long as you are the captain of that ship of fools....
Porcupine 10 hours, 34 minutes ago
For the millions of ways forward this country needs to be looking for in earnest, and all we can do is stay negatively mired in the past. I see no leaders in this country. Not one.
Cas0072 10 hours, 1 minute ago
So people are supposed to believe that this stern talking to from Pindling's daughter will set them on the right path? A truly humble response from any of these decades old politicians would be to resign from politics.
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
The last thing the PLP needs is another Pindling, Hanna, Maynard, Smith, Roberts or Bethel anywhere near its leadership ......... they are radioactive with corruption and entitlement ...... Thank God some of those fuddy-duddies do not have any children.
