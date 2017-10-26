Gang Suspect Accused Of Murder Conspiracy

By NICO SCAVELLA

A MAN was arraigned on several charges ranging from conspiracy to commit murder to being a member of an unlawful gang yesterday.

Rashad Laroda, 27, of Walnut Street, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt faced with two firearms charges, one count of being a member of an unlawful gang and conspiracy to commit murder.

Regarding the firearms charges, it is alleged that on October 20, he was found in possession of one black Austria Glock .45 pistol, as well as 12 live rounds of .45 ammunition.

It is also alleged that between November 12, 2015 and October 25 of this year, he was a member of an unlawful gang.

It is also alleged that on October 20, being concerned with others, Laroda conspired to murder Philano Williams of Carmichael Road.

Laroda was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the matter was adjourned to December 5 for service of a VBI.

Before being dismissed, his attorney, Nathan Smith, told the chief magistrate that his client allegedly endured police brutality upon his arrest and that the shirt he was wearing had blood stains.

Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt took note of Mr Smith's submissions and allowed Laroda to have a change of clothing.

He was then remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.