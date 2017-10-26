'No Difficulty' If Web Shops Only Banking Option

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
A TRADE union leader yesterday said he had "no difficulty" with web shops providing financial services if commercial bank pull-outs meant they were "the only option" on some islands.
Obie Ferguson, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) president, told Tribune Business he took this position in the context of "the greater good" - ensuring working Bahamians and families were able to cash cheques and obtain funds essential for basic everyday living.
With BOB the latest commercial bank to confirm Family Island exits, announcing branch closures in Exuma and Eight Mile Rock this week, Mr Ferguson warned that such downsizing was having "a very severe impact" on the ability of some to access financial services.
"With the banks closing in the Family Islands, it makes it very difficult for workers to access cash and banking services," the TUC president told Tribune Business. "It then costs them what they earn on a weekly basis to go somewhere to cash a cheque.
"That, to me, doesn't make any sense. The Government has to look very seriously at establishing a facility for workers to deposit and cash cheques, and access funds, so they and their business can function as normal."
The commercial banking industry's withdrawal from the Family Islands is threatening to create a void in financial services access that is increasingly being filled by the web shop industry, and Mr Ferguson said he had no problem with this as a 'last resort' option - provided the latter sector was properly regulated.
"We have to find a way for the workers to access their cash, run their regular business and cash their cheques," he told Tribune Business. "If the regular commercial banks are not prepared to make the investment to do it, if the web shops are the route to take, so be it.
"If that's the only thing, I say: 'Why not?' I have no difficulty with that happening if that's the only way for people and workers in the Family Islands to have access to banking facilities. That's the premise upon which I would support the web shops operating in Family Islands; where there's no banks."
Asked whether using the web shops as financial services providers could also spark a further increase in gambling, Mr Ferguson replied: "I doubt that. Right now, it may very well be a possibility, but the immediate concern from the feedback I'm receiving is that people don't have anywhere to go to cash cheques.
"You look at the greater good, and who will benefit most from it. It would be hard to say workers would be more attracted to gambling. Those people who gamble are going to gamble no matter what. I don't see that as a major problem. Having the [banking] facilities is more important."
Mr Ferguson's comments again highlight how the Bahamas, especially in the Family Islands, remains a cash-based society, and the dilemma confronting the Government and wider society when it comes to the web shops.
The latter sector already acts as a money transmission business, transferring funds throughout the Bahamas at relatively low cost. It also provides mortgages and other forms of loans, all of which has alarmed the minister responsible for gaming, Dionisio D'Aguilar, who has warned that such unregulated activities could lead to this nation being 'blacklisted' again.
The Minister also criticised the web shop industry's Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures when it came to verifying a client's source of funds - a charge vehemently rejected by the Gaming House Operators Association.
The Central Bank of the Bahamas has looked to the creation of an electronic payments solutions provider regime to solve difficulties in Family Islanders' access to financial services, but has yet to issue a license.
Comments
Reality_Check 57 minutes ago
EVERYONE PLEASE BE QUIET! Now cup your ears with your hands and listen very carefully. Can you hear that constant SWOOSHING SOUND in the background? That's the sound of mega millions and millions of U.S. dollars and Canadian dollars leaving our country every year for Haiti, South Florida and Montreal, Canada. This enormous yearly outflow of monies from our country is attributable to Haitians illegal residing in the Bahamas who purchase hard currencies with their Bahamian dollars to send abroad to their family members living in Haiti, South Florida and Canada. And to think our PM and Minister of Immigration appear supportive of this enormous ongoing drain of financial resources from our economy! Small wonder our Minister of Finance (K P Turnquest) has his hands full with the the grave repercussions of the slowing velocity of money in our economy. Small wonder too that our Central Bank is unable to maintain foreign currency reserves at the recommended minimum level equal to the expected value of imported goods & services for the next three months. What a joke!!!
Well_mudda_take_sic 51 minutes ago
Haitians illegally residing in the Bahamas don't need bank accounts. They use web shop accounts established with the cartel of numbers bosses in the Bahamas to exchange their cash in Bahamian dollars to U.S. dollars at exorbitant rates of exchange - US$0.60 for B$1.00 - with the conversion being booked as gambling losses and the U.S. dollars purchased being credited to a family member or friend's web shop account in another country as gambling winnings for later withdrawal in cash. Our government and Central Bank have no way of controlling these illegal cross-border currency conversions and money transfers that constitute highly profitable money laundering activities of the criminal enterprises operated by the racketeering numbers bosses (like Sebas Bastian and Craig Flowers) across the Caribbean region. Minnis and D'Aguilar are probably unaware that the two bigtime numbers bosses maintain three sets of accounting books: one for the local regulators, one for the Caribbean cartel and one for their eyes only.
JohnDoe 25 minutes ago
Boy you and Reality your alter-ego getting desperate. They must be paying you good for you to put pen to paper for such nonsensical and inscrutable gibberish. Please go and educate yourself on the definition of money laundering.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID