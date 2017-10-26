'No Difficulty' If Web Shops Only Banking Option

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A TRADE union leader yesterday said he had "no difficulty" with web shops providing financial services if commercial bank pull-outs meant they were "the only option" on some islands.

Obie Ferguson, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) president, told Tribune Business he took this position in the context of "the greater good" - ensuring working Bahamians and families were able to cash cheques and obtain funds essential for basic everyday living.

With BOB the latest commercial bank to confirm Family Island exits, announcing branch closures in Exuma and Eight Mile Rock this week, Mr Ferguson warned that such downsizing was having "a very severe impact" on the ability of some to access financial services.

"With the banks closing in the Family Islands, it makes it very difficult for workers to access cash and banking services," the TUC president told Tribune Business. "It then costs them what they earn on a weekly basis to go somewhere to cash a cheque.

"That, to me, doesn't make any sense. The Government has to look very seriously at establishing a facility for workers to deposit and cash cheques, and access funds, so they and their business can function as normal."

The commercial banking industry's withdrawal from the Family Islands is threatening to create a void in financial services access that is increasingly being filled by the web shop industry, and Mr Ferguson said he had no problem with this as a 'last resort' option - provided the latter sector was properly regulated.

"We have to find a way for the workers to access their cash, run their regular business and cash their cheques," he told Tribune Business. "If the regular commercial banks are not prepared to make the investment to do it, if the web shops are the route to take, so be it.

"If that's the only thing, I say: 'Why not?' I have no difficulty with that happening if that's the only way for people and workers in the Family Islands to have access to banking facilities. That's the premise upon which I would support the web shops operating in Family Islands; where there's no banks."

Asked whether using the web shops as financial services providers could also spark a further increase in gambling, Mr Ferguson replied: "I doubt that. Right now, it may very well be a possibility, but the immediate concern from the feedback I'm receiving is that people don't have anywhere to go to cash cheques.

"You look at the greater good, and who will benefit most from it. It would be hard to say workers would be more attracted to gambling. Those people who gamble are going to gamble no matter what. I don't see that as a major problem. Having the [banking] facilities is more important."

Mr Ferguson's comments again highlight how the Bahamas, especially in the Family Islands, remains a cash-based society, and the dilemma confronting the Government and wider society when it comes to the web shops.

The latter sector already acts as a money transmission business, transferring funds throughout the Bahamas at relatively low cost. It also provides mortgages and other forms of loans, all of which has alarmed the minister responsible for gaming, Dionisio D'Aguilar, who has warned that such unregulated activities could lead to this nation being 'blacklisted' again.

The Minister also criticised the web shop industry's Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures when it came to verifying a client's source of funds - a charge vehemently rejected by the Gaming House Operators Association.

The Central Bank of the Bahamas has looked to the creation of an electronic payments solutions provider regime to solve difficulties in Family Islanders' access to financial services, but has yet to issue a license.