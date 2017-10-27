Bodies Discovered In Abaco And At Potter’S Cay Dock

By RASHAD ROLLE

By RASHAD ROLLE

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE dead bodies of two people were found yesterday, one of a man found floating near Potter’s Cay Dock and another of a woman in Abaco.

Police received a report of a body of a man submerged in water at the eastern end of Potter’s Cay Dock shortly before 3pm.

Police found the man’s body submerged in water when they arrived on the scene. It is unclear if he drowned or died of other causes.

Police in Abaco are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a partially decomposed body of a woman.

Sometime around 2pm yesterday police were called to bushes off the Sherlin Bootle Highway where the discovery was made.

The matter is under investigation, but a senior police source said the person whose body was found had been reported missing.

Autopsies will have to be conducted in both cases to determine the cause of death.