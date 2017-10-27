Hundreds Flock To Island Luck Job Fair

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

HUNDREDS of Bahamians waited in line for hours on Friday hoping to secure one of the 150 jobs available at Island Luck as the gaming operator continues its effort to meet new industry regulations.

Dirk Simmons, Island Luck’s Chief Financial Officer in an interview on the sidelines of the fair, “Know Your Customer” (KYC) and anti-money laundering laws now being imposed on gaming operators has created a need for more "corporate hires."

Mr Simmons told The Tribune that more than 15 per cent of those hired after Friday's fair will fill accounting, banking and compliance vacancies now present within the company.

As it stands, the Gaming Act and accompanying regulations permit licensed domestic web shop operators to offer two types of games – numbers and interactive gaming.

This means web shops must meet numerous Gaming Board technical requirements, such as maintaining the host server in the Bahamas when it comes to interactive gaming regulations.

Additionally, web shops are required to see account holders physically, and conduct KYC due diligence involving passport, driver’s licence and National Insurance Board (NIB) numbers.

Mr Simmons said: "What we are finding is that we are having to recruit persons of a professional nature, who would fill service positions associated with this area."

He added: "So, we are trying to find persons capable of filling these vacancies and provide the company with internal capabilities to meet our end of these regulations. So your bankers, accountants and compliance specialists; those are who we are looking out for today."

Island Luck is also hoping to fill more than 100 general vacancies. Applicants in line Friday openly celebrated the opportunities being made available by Island Luck, many calling the efforts of the company a beacon of light in an often dark and desperate market.

Kaylia Albury, a 20-year-old new mother, said that she showed up early to state her case for a customer service post. Currently self-employed, Ms Albury is trying her best to supplement her income to ensure a steady monetary stream throughout the year.

She added that in her hunt for employment, she has heard nothing but great things about how Island Luck treats its employees and thought it to be the best starting point.

"Right now, I'm a self-employed worker and not all the time your job is going to be up there so you need to find a second source. So right now I'm just doing it for my baby, especially," she said.

Another applicant, who asked only to be referred to by his first name, Floyd, said he viewed Island Luck as the premier employer for anyone interested in training and advancing in the information technologies (IT) field.

The 24-year-old college student said he's been hard-pressed to find opportunities to learn and earn a living in the field, adding that many employers often demand a gambit of work experiences and qualifications that he has yet to obtain.

"Island Luck is one of the few set of people giving out jobs right now," he said. "I've had a job since I came out of school, but now I want to major in something else – I want to work in IT – and Island Luck's whole system, even down to how you put in your numbers, that is IT right there."

He told The Tribune that he is only out to get a "foot in the door" and work his way on up through the company while learning the post.

Last year Island Luck held a similar fair, hiring more than 200 persons to fill vacancies made available after the company acquired a 65 per cent majority equity stake in a rival web shop.

That six-hour fair also saw hundreds of job hopefuls gather at the Sir Kendal G L Isaacs gymnasium, all looking to fill various posts ranging from cashiers and security personnel, to operations and human resource managers.

Mr Simmons confirmed Friday that more than 75 per cent of the persons hired last year are still with the company.