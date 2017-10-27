Son Of 'Singing Bishop' Charged With Murder

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THE SON of the well known "Singing Bishop" was charged in a Magistrate's Court on Friday in connection with a murder that took place in the Balfour Avenue area earlier this week.

Jacob Rolle, 24, the son of Bishop Lawrence Rolle, stood before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain charged with one count of murder in connection with the October 24 incident.

It is alleged that on the day in question, Rolle murdered Randy Rolle.

According to initial reports, police responded to a report of gunshots in an area off Balfour Avenue shortly after 8pm on October 24. Upon arrival, they discovered the lifeless body of a man who had died of gunshot wounds.

Though no other details were provided up to press time, residents of the area said the victim lived near where his body was found.

Rolle was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the assistant chief magistrate adjourned the case to December 12 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that time. He has a right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

He is represented by lawyer Keith Seymour.