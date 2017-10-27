Sports Notes

RUGBY

NASSAU CUP ACTION

THE Buccaneers are slated to play the Cuckoos in the Nassau Cup 3:30pm Saturday at the Winton Rugby Centre.

All teams have made some useful additions to their squads over the summer break and this weekend, the league will see the reigning champions, Cuckoos, opening the 2017/18 season against a newly resurgent Buccaneers who have worked hard to bridge the gap over the past couple of months.

Youth and Women's Rugby

Both the youth and the ladies are currently recruiting women over 16 and young girls between the ages of 15 and 18.

The youth train at Winton on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4pm and Saturdays at 12:30pm. The women train on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:30pm.

BOWLING

FINANCIAL LEAGUE

Sonith Lockhart of the Rubis Oil Stars was the top scorer as the Financial Bowling League continued its regular season last night at Mario's Bowling and Family Entertainment Centre.

Lockhart finished with a 591 high three game set. Phil Sands of Leno Corporate Services was the runner-up with a 219 second high game and a 530 second high set. Bud Cambridge of BTC Night Hawks downed the pins for the high game of 231.

Joy Lockhart of BTC Night Hawks had a 214 second high game and a 565 high three game set. Shanta Kerr of Leno Corporate Services followed with 222 high game a 530 second high set.

The team scores of the evening were as follows:

Leno Corporate Servies 3, Moonlight Strikers 0; Best Deal Kirki Bar 2, Rubis Oil Stars 1; ZNS Hill Trillers 2, Deloitte & Touche 1; BTC Night Hawks 2, Strike Force 1.

• Team standings for the top

four teams are as follows:

Teams W L

Leno 14.5 6.5

Kirki Bar 12 9

Strike Force 11 10

Night Hawks 11 10