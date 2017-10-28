Heavy Rain Warning For Nassau, Freeport

AccuWeather Enterprise Solutions

SKYGUARD® HEAVY RAIN WARNING 1222

Prepared exclusively for THE Tribune

Start Time: SAT, 10/28/2017, 05:00 PM EDT



Expire Time: SUN, 10/29/2017, 08:00 AM EDT

Location: NASSAU, Bahamas

Tropical Storm Philippe will produce heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts across the Nassau area tonight. Total rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches are expected, leading to ponding of water in poor drainage areas. Winds of 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph can be expected as well, possibly leading to minor damage to poorly constructed buildings. Conditions will deteriorate this evening with rapid improvement expected Sunday morning as the system pulls away.

Location: FREEPORT, Bahamas

Tropical Storm Philippe will produce heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts across the northern Bahamas tonight. Total rainfall amounts of 3-6 inches are expected, leading to ponding of water in poor drainage areas. Winds of 35-45 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph can be expected as well, leading to minor damage to poorly constructed buildings. Conditions will deteriorate this evening with rapid improvement expected Sunday morning as the system pulls away.