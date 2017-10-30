‘If They Can’T Run A Convention, How Can They Run The Country?’

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis knocked the Progressive Liberal Party for its “chaotic” national convention, saying if the opposition party could not properly pull off an internal event, it cannot lead the country.

His comments came as he spoke to Free National Movement members at the party’s meritorious council members (MCM) ball at the Atlantis resort on Saturday night.

“Like 1992, 2017 was a major defeat for a deeply corrupt PLP that bankrupted our country and brought our country to the brink of disaster,” Dr Minnis said. “It was a defeat for a party more interested in greed than public service, a party that put their own selfish interests ahead of the interests of the Bahamian people.

“We were given an extraordinary mandate for reform. The parallels between 1992 and 2017 are extraordinary.

“Once again, the Free National Movement has the awesome responsibility to rescue an economy that was on the brink of collapse. We must restore the good name, international reputation and public finances of the Bahamas. Once again, our task is to clean up the mass and pervasive corruption that was bankrupting our democracy and the Public Treasury. Once again, we must be the beacon of hope, economic opportunity, social progress and social justice.

“Dear brothers and sisters: The PLP cannot change. The PLP will not change.

Look at the chaotic convention they had last week. If they can’t run a convention, they certainly can’t lead a country.”

Dr Minnis referred to the scathing critique Monique Pindling, the daughter of former Prime Minister and PLP Leader Sir Lynden Pindling, gave at the PLP’s convention last Monday night.

Ms Pindling said the PLP “has become weak” and “dishonest” and allowed the political ambitions of a “few men to dash the aspirations of a whole people.”

“We became too concerned with who became ministers but ignored the taste and values of those who would make good representatives,” Ms Pindling said in part. “We became arrogant, petty and thin-skinned. Some in our party even became anti-Pindling but (were) quick to quote or call his name when it was politically expedient to do so. Our party has been broken. Our party has been torn at the seam, torn at the very core of its principles and foundations. Our party has become weak.”

Dr Minnis said Ms Pindling’s indictment of the party her father led for more than 20 years was similar to critiques the FNM has made about the PLP.

“The daughter of Sir Lynden told the PLP what the FNM had been saying for years about the last PLP government,” Dr Minnis said.

“Her indictment of the PLP is clear and compelling. Sadly, the PLP cannot and will not change, especially given their leader.”

Dr Minnis said the FNM is a distinctly different party than the PLP, and is focused on economic development; national security; good governance; environmental stewardship and protection and promoting Bahamian interests at home and abroad.

The FNM installed 55 additional MCMs on Saturday night.