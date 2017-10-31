Clear Up The Regatta Rubbish

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I am sure the last thing Sir Durward would wish is the mounds of garbage left at the Montagu Park following the weekend regatta to honour his 100th birthday.

At 3pm on Monday, bags and bags of garbage lay about uncollected and trash littered what should be a pristine park. I wonder what the taxi loads of tourists thought of us as they passed the heaps of garbage.

I know the people who regularly exercise at the park were offended by what greeted them this morning.

The area has been kept a lot cleaner recently and it is a shame that in one event, it was left in such a disgraceful condition.

In the future, no-one should be allowed to hold events in the park unless they can prove they have hired and placed a deposit for the garbage to be collected at the crack of dawn the following morning.

On the subject of garbage, East Shirley Street was thoroughly cleaned recently and the Evangelistic Church billboard that was removed has now reappeared. The government has declared it won’t tolerate these unsightly signs anymore. Will the church move this piece of trash? The roadside is not a free for all for people to erect billboards, which are linked to the ghettoisation of communities.

Would the church like other people to start planting signs outside their premises?

Cleanliness is next to Godliness.

M JOHNSON

Nassau,

October 30, 2017.