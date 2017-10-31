Mitchell Says Pm Should Be Helping Nation, Not Dancing

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell criticised Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday for "touring the country in a victory lap" and "having a good time" while those who voted for him "are suffering from unemployment, hunger and deprivation".

In a statement, Mr Mitchell said nothing shows how clueless Dr Minnis is about the suffering of Bahamians "than the prime minister on the front page (of a newspaper) this morning (Monday) dancing and celebrating."

On Saturday, Dr Minnis attended the Free National Movement's Meritorious Council Members Celebratory Ball at the Atlantis Resort. A photo of Dr Minnis dancing with his wife appeared on the front page of a local daily on Monday.

"It is clear that (Dr) Minnis and his colleagues are tone deaf and blind as bats to the human suffering that they have inflicted on this economy by firing people from their jobs, by failing to respond to the cries for help and assistance, and by fostering an atmosphere of cutbacks and layoffs throughout the country," Mr Mitchell noted in his statement.

"Instead of getting to work, the prime minister dances and celebrates in the face of human suffering, touring the country in a victory lap, flying up and down behind police motor cycles with sirens blaring, having a good time."

Mr Mitchell said the PLP "remains committed to helping all who are unemployed, who feel deprived and dispossessed."

"For example, BTC employees are reportedly facing dismissal because they are being forced to sign a contract which will reverse years of union progress. This today can be traced back to the original sin of the FNM, selling BTC at a fire sale price," Mr Mitchell claimed.

"While the prime minister danced the night away on Saturday last, the cry could be heard in Freeport: 'Fix Grand Bahama.' Instead of sending idle messages about the state of the PLP that has always stood for justice and right, the FNM needs to stop dancing and get to work fixing this country."

While at the ball on Saturday, Dr Minnis knocked the PLP for its chaotic national convention, saying if the opposition party could not properly pull off an internal event, it cannot lead the country.

He also said the PLP - dogged with allegations of corruption - cannot change.

Dr Minnis said the FNM is distinctly different from the PLP and is focused on economic development, national security, good governance and protection and promoting Bahamian interests at home and abroad.