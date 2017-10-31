Straw Vendors Tell Minnis About Hardships After Lucaya Hotel Closures

By DENISE MAYCOCK

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis visited with struggling straw vendors recently at Port Lucaya Marketplace who are hurting due to the closure of the hotels in Lucaya.

During his monthly visit on Friday, Dr Minnis walked through the marketplace and greeted every single vendor and spoke with them. They shared with him their personal struggles of not being able to pay their mortgages, light bills, and providing for their families.

The vendors were pleased the prime minister took time out to come to see and speak with them in Port Lucaya.

“I have been in the (straw) market since I was seven-years-old and besides Sir Lynden Pindling, a prime minister has never come through; it is remarkable because it shows the character of him I really appreciate that,” said vendor Lorenzo McKenzie.

Mr McKenzie said that Grand Bahama, especially Port Lucaya, is in a bad state. He said two cruise ships are in port, but there are hardly any visitors out walking in Port Lucaya.

He noted that vendors are unable to pay their mortgages, light bills, and put food on the table for their children.

He complained that paying the power bill is a struggle. “We are working just to pay them (the power company); we need help,” he said.

Mr McKenzie commended Dr Minnis for coming to see for himself what is happening in Grand Bahama and Port Lucaya.

“And so him coming to see for himself … speaks volumes about his leadership, and we appreciate him; we thank him for coming here; everyone is excited that he is here,” he said.

Vendor Patricia Johnson complained that there is no business in the marketplace.

“We are out here seven days a week and don’t make a dime – it is hard. Everybody in Grand Bahama is hurting. It is not easy, and we are tired,” she said.

“I spoke with the PM, and he said they would do something, and I hope they do. We have families to take care of; can you imagine coming to the market every day and not make a dollar?”

Tourism has declined significantly on Grand Bahama since the Grand Lucayan Resort, and Memories Resort closed last October because of hurricane damage. The property was put on the market for sale, however, a proposed purchase deal with a prospective buyer fell through.

Dr Minnis, who noticed that there is not much visitor activity at Port Lucaya Marketplace, said he feels the pain of the vendors, bus drivers, and taxi cab drivers.

“The vendors had said that no prime minister has come through before and they were happy that one has come through because now you have a better appreciation for the pain and suffering they are going through as opposed to reading it in the paper,” he said.

“When you speak to individuals, and you look at their faces, you can see the pain, and you can feel it, as opposed to picking up the Guardian and Tribune; no, you don’t feel it, you just read it,” he said.

“What is most significant as I spoke to them is what they are experiencing, and the problems they face with paying light, water, etc, and that no tourists are coming in this marketplace. But they all agree that the opening of the hotel will make a great impact to turn things around for them,” said Dr Minnis.

The prime minister said that the government has made an offer to purchase the hotel, which will be a catalyst to reviving the marketplace.

“I would have heard some noise in the market that government should not purchase hotels. Yes, I agree that government should not be involved in the hotel, but the question you must ask is if that hotel is closing down, and that is the catalyst for survival of this marketplace, the bus drivers, and taxicab drivers, can anyone in their right mind sit down and allow that to falter or fail?

“Even those who are against us would agree that that is the proper thing to do. You cannot allow an entire island to fall. Grand Bahama has been suffering for a long time, and whatever is necessary to do, we will do,” he said.

“I am certain that Bahamians will understand that the monies we spend in purchasing and keeping the hotel alive would result in keeping the marketplace alive, bus drivers, tour operators, and taxicab drivers alive, but most importantly it would keep Nassau alive also,” Dr Minnis said.

He explained that if nothing is done to open the hotel, Bahamians will relocate to New Providence where there is activity and place even more strain on Social Services there.

“So the survival of that one hotel would help New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco and the other Family Islands,” he said.

After visiting vendors, Dr Minnis also toured the Grand Lucayan Resort.