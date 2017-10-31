Unsung Heroes: Two Recognised As Unsung Heroes Of Health Care

By Morgan Adderley

YVONNE Johnson and Keith Wedderburn were yesterday both named recipients of the Public Hospitals Authority Unsung Heroes Award.

The monthly award is granted to those who "go beyond the call of duty" in the field of public health. Mrs Johnson, a registered nurse at the Princess Margaret hospital, is the August 2017 winner. Mr Wedderburn is the September 2017 awardee due to his courageous efforts in quelling a fire that broke out in the Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama in July.

According to Hannah Gray, acting managing director of PHA, Mrs Johnson is currently "nurse-in-charge" of one of four areas in the Children's Ward and has taken on the challenge of serving as supervisor on night duty. Mrs Gray said Mrs Johnson was selected as the August recipient because of her "outstanding and tireless efforts in the clinical environment, and the skill, commitment, and passion she displays every day toward the children under her care on the Children's Ward at the Princess Margaret Hospital".

Mrs Johnson accepted the award during a press conference at the PHA's Third Terrace Corporate Office. Of her achievement, she said: "I try to do my work and offer quality care to my patients, especially the children. I have a thing for the children. The sick children, they are not aware of what's going on. Adults, we can understand and we know. But when I look into the eyes of those sick children, it goes to my heart.

"And so from a very young age, the age of 11 or 12, I made my decision to become a nurse, and I would nurse sick children. Today I am still doing that and I thank God for the opportunity."

She added: "There's a joy when a child leaves the hospital and goes home to the parents feeling well and better. And I thank the givers of this award, and I will still do my utmost best. I will even go further now, to do my best for my patients."

Mr Wedderburn joined the Rand Memorial Hospital in 2009, where he currently is senior porter in the Food Services Department. In July 2017, a fire broke out in the hospital's kitchen, forcing the patients and staff of the hospital to briefly evacuate.

According to Mrs Gray: "When the blaze was at its hottest, Keith refused to evacuate with his co-workers. Instead he fought to bring the blaze under control with a fire extinguisher. His efforts to contain and control the fire allowed his co-workers to escape the kitchen without injury and very possibly prevented catastrophic damage to the hospital until the arrival of firefighters. Keith Wedderburn is the essence of an unsung hero, putting himself on the line for the safety of the Rand Memorial Hospital's patients and staff."

Of his heroism, Mr Wedderburn humbly stated: "It's an honour to receive this award. No matter what your post is in the PHA, we are all we have for the patients and the patients come first."

Kevin Darville, the Tribune Media Group's special projects manager, presented Mrs Johnson and Mr Wedderburn with framed certificates of recognition. Each recipient was awarded a cash prize of a $1,000, a dinner voucher for two at the Dune restaurant at the One&Only Ocean Club, and a pin to commemorate their selections as monthly winners.

Mrs Johnson and Mr Wedderburn join previous award winners Patricia Laing, Una Bain, Veronica Ferguson, Glynis Armbrister, Zhivago McPhee, Carolyn Nortelus and Lacreasha Thompson.

Nomination forms and full criteria for eligibility and selection can be found on the PHA website (phabahamas.org) or submitted via email to or obtained from the Department of Human Resources. They also will be available to patients and visitors at all facilities. Nominations must be submitted by the last day of the month and an independent selection committee will judge the entries. Employees can only win one monthly award in a calendar year.