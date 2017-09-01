Drivers And Public Urged To Be Safe For Start Of New Term

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

POLICE issued several critical warnings yesterday to parents and the motoring public before the start of the 2017-2018 academic year, with senior command of the Royal Bahamas Police Force pleading for an “incident free” period.

During a press conference held at the Paul Farquharson Command Centre, Officer in Charge of the Uniform Division Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashton Greenslade said police will take to the streets Monday, aiming to ensure “our children get to and from school safely”.

Despite somewhat of a staggered opening for school over the past two weeks, Monday marks the general opening of all schools across the country.

The start of the academic year usually comes with extreme traffic issues and major concern for school-based violence, both issues ACP Greenslade said police will look to address aggressively.

“The commissioner has asked all of our commanders to meet with the various principals (in their areas) to discuss the way forward in keeping our children safe this school year,” he said.

ACP Greenslade added: “I want to say to the students that your parents don’t send you to school to be victims of violence or become gang recruits. They send you to get a good, decent education to become good, productive citizens of this country and the police are here to assist.

“We live in a rapidly changing and challenging world where the young people face far more difficult choices than those of previous generations.

“As police officers, we realise the continued success of the Bahamas is in recognising young people as our country’s greatest assets and best hope for the future. As a senior police officer, every time I put on my uniform I am reminded of this.”

Officials announced plans to post at least one officer at every school; and in some cases where necessary, two.

Further to that, division cars on patrol are mandated to make periodic stops at the school in their vicinity, offering more assistance where the need exists.

With respect to traffic, ACP Greenslade added: “I am now sending a plea to parents to leave home early on Monday to get your children to school safe and on time. I’m also asking the motoring public to drive with care and pay attention to the traffic rules.

“Those of you who find yourself in breach will be ticketed. You are again reminded to please leave home early. If you live out east, you (can’t) expect to leave home at 8.30am and arrive to school, on the other end of the island, on time. So again, please leave home early.”

Expanding on the police’s traffic plan, Assistant Superintendent Craig Stubbs, officer-in-charge of the Traffic Division, said officers have already reworked their initiatives of past years to better address current dilemmas.

ASP Stubbs warned all rules and regulations will be enforced, with a focus being placed on jitney drivers and persons traversing in high traffic areas.

He stated: “To our public service operators, jitney buses; you don’t need to be speeding from one corridor to the next corridor trying to collect passengers. We need you to obey the rules and regulations. (Laws) will be enforced.”

ASP Stubbs continued: “Also, vehicles (that are) driving in excess of the school zones, school zones clearly state for all the motorist, five-miles per hour in those school zones.

“We’ve noticed the peak time of travel along those major corridors, Gladstone Road, Sir Milo Butler Highway, Tonique Williams Highway, Joe Farrington Road, and the Prince Charles corridors; we are asking motorist to be more cautious again.

“Once you reach those areas which are controlled by traffic signals, that is the lights, do not block the intersection. Allow, if you cannot proceed ahead, remain stationary to allow the vehicles from the other directions to have easy flow once the traffic light changes. We are encouraging you. If you are in breach, we will be enforcing those aspects of the Road Traffic rules and regulations.”

According to police records, some 20,000 motorists have been ticketed this year for various traffic offences. ASP Stubbs said police will remain vigilant on all fronts.

He continued: “In those areas where we have the higher volume of traffic flowing, from the western corridors of Gladstone Road, Sir Milo Butler; eastern corridors, Joe Farrington Road, you are going to see a high volume of police presence there.

“We are going to ticket those persons who fail to keep left; who see fit to ride on the opposite side of those corridors; drive ahead of traffic. (Traffic rules) will be enforced for those mornings. There will be a zero-tolerance policy, so you should see a steady flow.”

Additionally, ASP Stubbs said there is growing concern over the practice of parents allowing their children to get out of vehicles in or near oncoming traffic.

He implored parents to “pull to the side where there is a space available or into the school premises where they can gain access; to have those kids disembark”.