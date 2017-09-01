Two Held After Drug Finds

TWO men were arrested and accused of drug possession in separate incidents on Wednesday by Mobile Division officers.

In the first incident, shortly before 9.30pm, officers were on routine patrol in the area of Cyprus Court in Elizabeth Estates, where they saw a male acting suspiciously. On searching the man officers uncovered 37 foil wrappings of marijuana and a small amount of cash. He was taken into custody and is expected to be charged.

Then, shortly before 10pm, officers from the Mobile Division, while on routine patrol in Kennedy Subdivision, observed a man acting suspiciously.

After searching the man, officers uncovered 19 brown paper wrappings of cocaine and a plastic bag with marijuana and a small amount of cash. He was taken into custody and is expected to be charged.

Police also said officers seized an illegal firearm Wednesday night.

Shortly after 10pm, officers from the Selective Enforcement Team were on routine patrol on Lewis Street off Market Street, when they saw a man acting suspiciously.

The man ran when he saw police.

After officers searched the area, they recovered a chrome .357 revolver with five rounds of ammunition.