Cutlass Killer Suspect Captured

A 54-year-old Long Island woman was hacked to death with a cutlass early Saturday morning during a domestic dispute that also left her elderly mother in the Intensive Care Unit at Princess Margaret Hospital.

The horrific murder of Eleanor Dean, a mother of eight, took place shortly after 2am on Saturday in the quiet community of Long Island.

And as The Tribune went to press, another murder took place in Nassau, bringing the country’s murder count to 93 for the year.

The latest murder took place shortly before midnight last night at Kim’s Crescent, off Blue Hill Road Corner, by Sid’s Bar. Police were at the scene late last night.

In the incident in Long Island, police last night arrested a suspect in the killing. They had been searching for a male relative of the victims in connection with the killing, believed to be Philip Dean. The deceased, a janitress who worked in the local administrator’s office, was described by loved ones as kind and upbeat.

In an emotional interview with The Tribune, Staycie Dean, Eleanor’s only daughter, said her mother was a phenomenal woman and the “rock of the family.”

“My mommy was a one of a kind mother with unconditional love for her family. No matter the circumstance, mommy was there encouraging her children and telling us to always give it our best,” Ms Dean said, speaking to The Tribune from overseas.

“She was always smiling and telling jokes. Her laugh was contagious and no matter if you’re having a bad day her presence would turn everything around, that was a gift from God. She loved to give a helping hand to others and words of wisdom to everyone, she was a true angel. She will be forever missed as a phenomenal woman and the rock of our family. Our family is mourning the loss of a great woman.”

According to police, Eleanor and her mother were in their Long Island home when a man, known to them, entered the house and “chopped” the two women with a cutlass, causing serious injuries.

Eleanor died on the scene, however her elderly mother who recently had a stroke, was airlifted to New Providence. She is currently listed in serious condition.

Delores Bowe, a long time friend and coworker of Eleanor, said the entire island is mourning the death of “the kindest woman I have ever met.”

“We were friends for over 20 years and I don’t think I ever heard her grumble,” Mrs Bowe said.

“We worked together at the administrator’s office; I was the secretary and she was the janitor. Her death had a great impact on this community because everyone knew Eleanor, from the north to the south. She was the nicest person I ever met, she was helpful and pleasant and anything you wanted, if she could give it to you, she would. She did not deserve to die like that. She was a hardworking mother and wife. Everyone is trying to cope but it is so sad. Everyone is shaken up, no one can come to grips with it. These things just don’t happen here.”

In a statement on Facebook, member of Parliament for Long Island Adrian Gibson asked the public to “pray for the community.”

“Our island folk are overcome with emotion and gripped with the sadness that accompanies such tragic occurrences,” Mr Gibson wrote. “Let us all pray for the family and ask God’s guidance. My deepest sympathies are extended to the grieving family. May His peace be with you,” he said.

“Let us also pray for the elderly lady who has been injured in this matter. She has left for Nassau via emergency flight and we pray for her full recovery. As Bahamians, we must remember to be our brothers/sisters keepers. Let’s work hand in hand to restore the love, serenity, peacefulness and tranquility that once existed on our islands and among ourselves.”

