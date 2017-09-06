Grand Bahama 'Must Take Storm Seriously'

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

KWASI THOMPSON, State Minister for Grand Bahama, has warned Grand Bahamians to take Hurricane Irma seriously.

“This is a very strong storm; it is an historic storm, and all Grand Bahamians must take this storm seriously,” he said of Hurricane Irma. “We want to encourage all residents to continue to monitor the storm.”

Senator Thompson noted that while Grand Bahama is not in the direct path of the storm it could take a change to the north and affect the island. “I am encouraging all Grand Bahamians to be prepared, do not panic, but be prepared.”

He is urging residents to secure their premises and purchase sufficient food and water, and pay attention to updates on the storm on the various news outlets.

He said that all of the relevant agencies are ready and further meetings will be held on Wednesday.

Mr Thompson has called on Bahamians to assist each other, and for churches and civic organisations to help residents during this time.



At a town meeting in West End on Monday, West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Pakesia Parker Edgecombe said central government officials will be assisting local government and making tarp available to homeowners whose houses have still not been repaired since Hurricane Matthew last year. She also apologised for the delay in home repairs due to the change in government.

“I want to extend our sincere apology that there was a delay, but the names have been given and we are aware work has to be done on your house, but our apology for the delay,” she said.