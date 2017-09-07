Abaco Man Accused Over $3m Marijuana Seizure

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

AN Abaco man was arraigned in Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with the recent seizure of just over $3m worth of marijuana in waters off Exuma last month.

Brannon Strachan, 33, of Central Pines, Abaco, stood before Magistrate Andrew Forbes facing one count each of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply and conspiracy to import dangerous drugs.

It is alleged that on August 26, at Williams Town, Exuma, and being concerned with others, Strachan conspired to possess dangerous drugs with the intent to supply. It is also alleged that between August 21 to August 26, Strachan, being concerned with others, also conspired to import dangerous drugs.

According to initial reports, at about 7am on August 26, the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s (RBPF) Marine Support Unit, in a joint operation with the RBPF’s Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), went to waters off Williams Town, Exuma, and intercepted a go-fast vessel.

A total of 65 bales of suspected marijuana, weighing 3,201 pounds and with a street value of $3.2m, was discovered. Two suspects were taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Strachan pleaded not guilty to both charges. The magistrate subsequently adjourned the matter to November 6 for trial.

Strachan was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim. He can apply to the Supreme Court for bail ahead of his trial.

According to police, Strachan was one of three men who were wanted by police in connection with the Exuma drug bust. He was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Last week, five men, ranging in age from 23 to 42, were arraigned on various drug related charges in connection with the drug seizure.