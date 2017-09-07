Davis: Pay Attention To Notices On Hurricane

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis has urged Bahamians not to take anything for granted as Hurricane Irma approaches and to finalise storm preparations.

“I want to encourage all residents of the Bahamas to please give your full attention to all official notices provided on the developments of Hurricane Irma,” Mr Davis said in a statement released yesterday.

“Take nothing for granted as you make the necessary preparations to ensure your personal safety and secure your properties.

“We stand ready to assist in any way as this is a critical national undertaking requiring all hands-on deck and demanding that we be our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.

“Today begins a voluntary evacuation exercise for the residents of the Southeastern Bahamas chain who will be the first to be impacted by this category five Hurricane Irma, a monster storm with sustained winds of 185 miles per hour, the largest storm of record in the North Atlantic Ocean.



“I urge all residents in these affected areas to please take full advantage of this exercise and take every opportunity to get to safety and out of harm’s way.

“Today I join Bahamians across the length and breadth of this country in prayers for our nation and for the security and safety of each and every one of us who call The Bahamas our home.

“I extend special thanks and words of encouragement to those frontline workers, first responders and other public officials who are and will continue to work around the clock to secure this country and protect our health and safety through this ordeal. We fully support your efforts,” Mr Davis said.