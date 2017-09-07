Full House At Humane Society

BAHAMAS Humane Society Shelter Manager Percy Grant said yesterday the rescue organisation’s shelter facilities have reached maximum capacity as the country braces for the effects of Hurricane Irma.

Mr Grant urged the public not to tie down their pets if they are unable to keep them indoors during the passage of Hurricane Irma.

“We have no more space,” he said.

“We can’t take anymore animals but we advise people if they cannot bring their pets inside, they cannot tie them outside.

“Set them free so that they can try and seek shelter. If you are bringing them inside, remember newspapers, dry food, and medication from vets. Please contact your vet to discuss the hurricane as they may be able to house pets.”

Mr Grant said the shelter normally houses about 300 animals, and has also opened its doors to the pets of evacuees from the southern islands.

In addition to shelter animals, he said the organisation has bookings for some 80 to 100 other animals.

“I really wish we had a hurricane dorm,” Mr Grant said.

“We’re part of NEMA now and they’ve involved us a lot. The outcry in the past was that animals were never included in emergency contingency plans.

“We love that people are trying to take care of their pets. At least people are at least calling to find out.”

Mr Grant said the BHS has a volunteer team that will ride out the storm at the facility to take care of the animals. He said that more volunteers were needed, as well as assistance with food and supplies for volunteers and animals.

The BHS has also advised people to ensure their pets have collars and identification. It has also asked farmers to find a way to mark livestock.