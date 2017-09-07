Ministry Urges Island Tourists On Grand Bahama To Go Back Home

AS the island prepares for category five storm Irma, officials at the Ministry of Tourism in Grand Bahama appealed to the hundreds of visitors here on the island to return home as soon as possible.

Betty Bethel, director of tourism in Freeport, reported that there are currently 700-plus visitors in Grand Bahama.

“We are strongly encouraging tourists on the island to return back home,” she said. “We do appeal to you to make arrangements as quickly as possible to leave our island as we are expected to be severely impacted by category five Hurricane Irma.”

Ms Bethel stressed that their primary objective is the safety and security of guests on the island.

“However, I must appeal to all guests and industry partners that it is imperative and urgent that you make plans to depart Grand Bahama as quickly as possible.

“Guests should be communicating with their airlines and travel agencies to assist them with returning to their respective home.”

On Wednesday, Hutchison Ports Bahamas announced that the Grand Bahama Airport Company will cease operations at noon on Friday, and harbour operations will close at 6pm on Thursday.

The company will also suspend full operations at the Freeport Container Port at 3pm on Thursday.

Ms Bethel said that the Balearia Cruise has already ceased its operations to Freeport, and the Grand Celebration Cruise out of West Palm Beach will make its last call on Thursday.

“We do not want any guest to suffer any discomfort and that is why I am urgently appealing to all guests who have not begun to prepare to depart Grand Bahama to please do so at this time. That is the only way we can keep our guests safe by asking them to please to depart as quickly as possible,” she said.

She said that those guests who remain on island will be referred to a shelter designated for visitors, but they must also prepare themselves for staying in a shelter by purchasing food, water, and any other essential items, like medicine.

The tourism executive gave an assurance that a team will be in place to monitor the industry by communicating with hotels and will be available to assist with guests where necessary.