Mp Slams 'Drastic' Move To Close Outreach Centres

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
ENGLERSTON MP Glenys Hanna Martin has taken issue with the government's decision to close Department of Social Services outreach centres Wednesday, claiming the "drastic" move placed "vulnerable" Bahamians in crisis.
Mrs Hanna Martin, shadow minister for social services, in a press release on Thursday defined the Department of Social Services as "essential" to persons bracing themselves for the impact of Hurricane Irma this weekend.
"It is noted with great concern that all (Department of) Social Services outreach centres have been shut down as of 5pm (Wednesday). I am aware that government offices have been closed except for all essential services. The Department of Social Services provides an essential service," she wrote.
Mrs Hanna Martin added: "I am advised that over the years the practice has been to keep the doors open to assist as much as possible in these circumstances.
"As a result of this drastic policy decision untold numbers of Bahamians who are in vulnerable circumstances are unable to seek food and other assistance in the approach of a powerful tropical cyclone."
Mrs Hanna Martin ended her release with request for the government to "immediately reopen " those centres Thursday.
Comments
ashley14 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
This is unbelievable actions for the people. Sounds like to me they just want to go home. Everyone for theirselves. The Bahamas has no chance for change without a total change in leadership.
theplpsucks 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
Oh give me a break. Social services people have family too and people who needed assistance had enough time before the hurricane to get assistance. She is poking at everything and in doing so looking like a scorned angry ass. Stop it please.
John 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
The biggest problem so far after the hurricane passes is looting. Most of the hurricane supplies wethat were not used were lost in the hurricane. So you will need fresh people to work the centers after the hurricane
