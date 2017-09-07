Mp Slams 'Drastic' Move To Close Outreach Centres

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

ENGLERSTON MP Glenys Hanna Martin has taken issue with the government's decision to close Department of Social Services outreach centres Wednesday, claiming the "drastic" move placed "vulnerable" Bahamians in crisis.

Mrs Hanna Martin, shadow minister for social services, in a press release on Thursday defined the Department of Social Services as "essential" to persons bracing themselves for the impact of Hurricane Irma this weekend.

"It is noted with great concern that all (Department of) Social Services outreach centres have been shut down as of 5pm (Wednesday). I am aware that government offices have been closed except for all essential services. The Department of Social Services provides an essential service," she wrote.

Mrs Hanna Martin added: "I am advised that over the years the practice has been to keep the doors open to assist as much as possible in these circumstances.

"As a result of this drastic policy decision untold numbers of Bahamians who are in vulnerable circumstances are unable to seek food and other assistance in the approach of a powerful tropical cyclone."

Mrs Hanna Martin ended her release with request for the government to "immediately reopen " those centres Thursday.