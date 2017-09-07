Outpatient, Specialty Clinics Close Friday

THE Public Hospitals Authority has advised that all public out-patient and specialty clinics will be closed as of Friday due to Hurricane Irma.

All elective surgery cases will also be discontinued as of Friday due to the storm. Normal operations will resume following the all clear from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). Once the storm has passed and the all clear has been given, public announcements will be disseminated via the media regarding the resumption of services, PHA said.

Patients are asked to contact the relevant clinics to confirm new appointment dates once the all clear has been given.

Persons requiring advice or assistance during the storm should call 322-2861, 328-6243 or 326-0714.

All services at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre will suspend today at noon due to Hurricane Irma.

In Grand Bahama, all elective surgeries have been cancelled at the Rand Memorial Hospital until further notice. Due to the impending hurricane, all clinics (including Sweetings Cay and Grand Cay) and out-patient specialty clinics at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Pearce Plaza and the Freeport General Practice Clinic will be closed on Friday until the all clear is given. The Eight Mile Rock Community Clinic will be open to receive emergencies only as of Friday. The public will be advised of any further developments as soon as they become available.

A special needs shelter at the Foster B Pestaina Centre, Pro-Cathedral of Christ The King in Grand Bahama will be activated upon advisement by NEMA.

Persons with special needs or critical medical conditions such as renal failure, tracheotomies, uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension, and chronic dressings that may require support should go to this shelter once it is activated. All maternity patients who are near term, that is seven months gestation and over, are to report to the special needs shelter once it has been activated.

Patients are asked to bring all medication, bedding, and food supplies. If clarification is needed on who should go to the special needs shelter, please call 351-8056, 351-8057 or 351-8058.

During the storm, hospital visitation will be suspended.