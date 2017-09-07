Police Shoot Man Dead As He 'Brandishes Machete'

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was shot dead by police in the Pinder’s Point area of Grand Bahama on Tuesday evening, police reported on Wednesday.



Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder said that shortly before 8pm on Tuesday, officers were called to Pinder’s Point where a man was reportedly brandishing a machete.

She said that officers responded and attempted to disarm the man, who reportedly inflicted injuries to himself and threatened family members with the machete.

ASP Pinder said that further attempts were made to disarm the man, who charged at the officers and injured an officer.

She said the officers were in fear of their lives and discharged their police service revolver, fatally wounding the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the matter.

