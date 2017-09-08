Back To School Support From Rotaract

BACK to school preparations were in full swing last weekend for the Rotaract Club of South East Nassau Centennial (RSENC).

Along with their sponsor club, The Rotary Club of South East Nassau (RCSEN), RSENC dedicated their weekend to Rotary's motto 'Service above Self.' Their activities started on the morning of Saturday, September 2.

Members of RSENC & RCSEN were on the road delivering school supplies and much-needed food items to families at The All Saint's Camp and eight single parent homes. This effort was made possible by the generous donations received from Commonwealth Bank & The Bahamas Striping Group of Companies. RSENC has worked alongside the Elizabeth Estates Children's Home (EECH) for several years, and it is their joy to continue their partnership by implementing a mentorship programme at the home and collaborating with other organisations to ensure that the children at the EECH are adequately equipped for the new school year.

To accomplish this goal, RSENC in partnership with The Bahamas Technical & Vocational Institute provided a 'haircuts & hairstyles,' an initiative which made certain all the children were properly groomed for their first day of school. RSENC's partnership with The Bahamas Striping Group of Companies and The Rotary Club of South East Nassau also allowed its members to provide book bags and school supplies for all of the children at the home because it is important that its residents have the tools necessary to excel at their studies.

The Royal Bank of Canada's Wealth Management Division joined in on the efforts as well by donating computers in which RSENC installed in the home's computer lab.

"A number of the computers at the home were having problems and so it was great that RBC's Wealth Management Division was able to fulfill that need for the children," said Deshawn McGregor, community service director for RSENC.

Understanding the importance of a good night's rest, The Rotary Club of South East Nassau took the lead in replacing beds at the home that were either damaged during last year's hurricane season or from natural wear and tear. The children returned home to be surprised with brand new bed sets, sheet sets, and pillows.

On Monday, September 4, The Rotary Club of South East Nassau & The Rotaract Club of South East Nassau Centennial rolled out the red carpet for the returning students of Columbus Primary, where RCSEN mentors students in the Earlyact club. The clubs spent the morning welcoming students, cheering them on, and wishing them each a successful school year.