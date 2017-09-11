Bahamian Family Flees To Canada To Escape Irma

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

A BAHAMIAN mother and her two sons claimed they fled to Canada last week to escape possible devastation to the country by Hurricane Irma.

According to CTV News Barrie, Desiree Johnson and her sons arrived at Pearson International Airport in Ontario, Canada around 10.30pm last Thursday, the same day the southern islands began to experience adverse weather conditions from Hurricane Irma.

Although they have no relatives or friends in Canada, the family reportedly said they know the country is one with a caring reputation. It was said they left The Bahamas without a plan and their decision, made on impulse, came because they felt there was no other choice.

CTV News Barrie reported they do not know what tomorrow will bring, but they have already reached out to several community agencies in Canada looking for help. CTV Barrie said the family is now planning on asking the federal government to remain in Canada, adding that Ms Johnson wants an opportunity for two of her three sons to start a new life.

Her third son was said to have been left behind in The Bahamas, as the family didn’t have enough money to escape all together, CTV Barrie reported.

John Gargis, associate pastor of Evangelism at Fountain City United Methodist Church, established a GoFundMe page to raise funds to cover the cost of plane tickets, hotel accommodations and food for the family.

“We charged tickets to allow Desiree and her two sons to leave Nassau before the hurricane. We then sent money for food and hotel in Toronto. One hundred per cent of these funds go to help cover these expenses,” Mr Gargis said on the fundraiser website.

Up to press time, 159 people raised $8,147.

While the move attracted ridicule on Facebook from some Bahamians, there were others who offered the family words of support on GoFundMe.

“My family came to Canada 30 years with nothing and Canada has done nothing but love us. I hope and pray the same for your family. Would love to know how things turn out for you,” said one user, Mitxay Phanvongsa.

Another user, Pete Gryschuk, said: “Sad to hear you had to leave your home. But I hope Canada provides a warm welcome.”

Lisa Grubesic also said: “I hope the Johnson family get their chance to stay in Canada. God bless you all! Would love to know how you make out and if I can be of any assistance please email me!”

“Desiree, I wish you and your family the best for the future. Welcome to Canada,” Emilia Moon-de Kemp added.

New Providence escaped Irma’s wrath without damage, however there were reports of structural damage in the southern Bahamas, such as Ragged Island, as well as in Grand Bahama in the north.

It has been claimed that the Johnson family lived in New Providence.