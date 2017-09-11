Bpl Teams In Action To Restore Power Supply

BAHAMAS Power and Light Company Ltd (BPL) said yesterday its teams are continuing efforts to restore supply on New Providence and the Family Islands as a result of the passage of Hurricane Irma.

On the Family Islands, supply has been fully restored to Abaco and its cays, Cat Island, Crooked Island, Exuma and its Cays, Eleuthera and Long Island.

BPL said due to strong gusts of wind in Bimini and South Andros, a controlled shutdown of supply was executed on those islands to prevent damage to its network. BPL reminded its customers that a particular vulnerability exists with overhead power lines and supply will be restored once it is safe to do so.

Response teams have been formed and will be traveling to Acklins, Mayaguana, Ragged Island and Inagua to address electricity concerns and begin restoring supplies as soon as it is practicable.

BPL teams will continue to respond to power related emergencies in New Providence and customers can contact 302-1800 if they have a power related concern.



Further updates will be provided on BPL’s Facebook page.