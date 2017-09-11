Residents Urged To Monitor Hurricane Jose

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has urged residents to closely monitor Hurricane Jose.

A statement released on Monday evening said Jose is expected to continue weakening as it meanders far northeast of the Bahamas for the next couple of days.

“At 5pm on Monday, the centre of Jose was located near latitude 26.4°north and longitude 69.2° west or about 360 miles northeast of Grand Turk,” the statement added.

“Jose is moving toward the north near 12 mph. A turn toward the northeast is expected tonight, followed by a more easterly motion on Tuesday. A turn toward the southeast is expected for Tuesday night and Wednesday.

“Maximum sustained winds are near 100-miles per hour with higher gusts. Residents should continue to closely monitor the progress of this system.”