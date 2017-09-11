Wind, Heavy Rain Warning For Freeport

AccuWeather Enterprise Solutions

Start Time: Mon, 09/11/2017, 05:30 AM EDT



Expire Time: Mon, 09/11/2017, 05:30 PM EDT

Locations: Freeport, Bahamas

Conditions: Wind, Heavy Rain

Comments:

Periods of rain will continue today as the outer rain bands from Hurricane Irma continue impact the region. Rainfall will be heavy at times with an additional 1-3 inches possible; watch for flooding.

Sustained southwest winds of 15-30 mph today with gusts to 40 mph at times. The wind could gust to 55 mph during periods of heaviest rain today. High seas will lead to rough surf and possible coastal flooding.

The worst of the conditions will be this morning as the rain bands will tend to shift eastward and weaken this afternoon.