Suspect Charged With Robbery After Policewoman Held Up At Gunpoint

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 26-year-old man was arraigned in Magistrate’s Court yesterday on charges of robbing a senior woman police officer at gunpoint in the Mackey Street area last week.



Garon Collie, of Nassau Village, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt facing one count each of armed robbery and receiving in connection with the September 8 incident.

He was also charged with one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm and one count of possession of ammunition.

It is alleged that Collie, while armed with a black and silver firearm, robbed Assistant Superintendent Stacey Bowe-Curry of a burgundy coloured Land handbag worth $300, a black police warrant card worth $75 and $397 in cash.

He is also alleged to have dishonestly received the same.

It is also claimed that on the same day, he was found with a silver and black coloured Rosie .38 revolver, as well as one live round of .38 ammunition.

According to police reports, around 10.30am, a woman was standing in front of a business on Mackey Street when a man armed with a handgun approached and robbed her of her handbag before fleeing on foot.

Officers from the Northwestern Division on patrol in the area immediately arrested the suspect and uncovered a handgun in his possession. The victim’s handbag was also recovered, police said.

Collie was not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to October 2 at noon for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

As for the firearms charges, The Tribune understands Collie will enter a plea when the matter is presented in the Supreme Court.