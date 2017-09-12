Suspect Faces Court Accused Of Double Shooting At Bank Atm

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 23-year-old man was charged in the Magistrate's Court yesterday with the murder of a man and the critical injury of a woman who were trying to make a bank deposit in the Palmdale area earlier this month.

Bernard Appolon, of Hillside Estates, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt facing one count each of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery in connection with the September 4 incident.

It is alleged that Appolon, while armed with a gun, murdered Frederick Rigby, and attempted to murder Alsharika Stuart, robbing her of $4,649, the property of the McDonalds restaurant franchise.

In court yesterday, the accused's lawyer alleged his client was suffocated with a bag over his head and was beaten so severely while in police custody that he urinated blood. Mr Smith also claimed that Appolon was instructed to sign papers against his will.

According to initial police reports, shortly after 10pm on the day in question, a man and woman were about to make a deposit at a local bank on Madeira Street when they were approached by two men armed with handguns, who shot and robbed them of a deposit bag before speeding off in a dark coloured vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to hospital where her condition was last listed as critical.

Appolon was not required to enter a plea to the charges. The case was adjourned to November 6 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

However, before the adjournment, Nathan Smith, Appolon's attorney, petitioned the chief magistrate to have his client receive urgent medical attention. He claimed his client had suffered significant physical abuse while in police custody.

Mr Smith claimed that his client, who had been in custody since Tuesday, was allegedly beaten by interviewing officers, and was punched in his back and side repeatedly by officers and also in the throat.

Mr Smith also alleged that three officers stood on his client's body while he was lying on his back. He also claimed his client had a bag placed over his head, suffocating him.

Mr Smith also claimed that his client's requests to seek medical attention were repeatedly ignored, even after Appolon informed officers that he was urinating blood.

The chief magistrate took note of the claims and of Mr Smith's request to have Appolon seek medical attention. She said she would issue a note to accompany Appolon's remand warrant to have him seen by a physician at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.