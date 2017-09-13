Flights To Return Residents Announced

THE government, in conjunction with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), is continuing the return of residents who were evacuated into New Providence last week ahead of Hurricane Irma’s passage to their original islands.
The schedule for Wednesday, September 13 is: Bahamasair flights into Inagua - 8.30am; 1pm and 2pm
• Sky Bahamas into Crooked Island - 10.30am and 1:00pm
Residents who received a call from NEMA will know of their flight times, number and point of departure. They are required to report to Lynden Pindling International Airport at least 90 minutes prior to departure for check-in, in accordance with standard airport security rules.
All other evacuees will be notified of their return flights.
For more information, call 323-1373; 323-1388; 323-1398 or the Family Island Toll Free Line: 242-300-0144.
