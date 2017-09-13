0

Teen Shot Dead In Fox Hill

As of Wednesday, September 13, 2017

Police are searching for suspects after a teenager was shot dead in Fox Hill last night.

At around 11.30pm, police received a report that a male had been shot behind a home on Brice Street.

When responding officers arrived in the area, they found the body of the 16-year-old, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call to police at 919 or 328-TIPS.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment