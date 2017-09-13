Teen Shot Dead In Fox Hill

Police are searching for suspects after a teenager was shot dead in Fox Hill last night.
At around 11.30pm, police received a report that a male had been shot behind a home on Brice Street.
When responding officers arrived in the area, they found the body of the 16-year-old, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call to police at 919 or 328-TIPS.
