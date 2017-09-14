Irma Hits 80% Of Bahamas’ Marina Market

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian marinas are concerned that Hurricane Irma’s strike on Florida could impact 80 per cent of their market, although most reported no storm-related damage themselves.

Stephen Kappeler, the Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM) president, said that with most members reporting no damage from Hurricane Irene the industry was “open and ready for business”. although he admitted concern over Irma’s impact on Florida which he estimated represents 80 per cent of this nation’s boating market.

The ABM yesterday reported that only three of its 27 member marinas have reported damage that prevents them from opening for business. The Bimini Big Game Club Resort & Marina, the Bimini Sands Resort and Marina and the Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour are currently closed due to damages and or loss of power.

The ABM said it was awaiting status reports from four other member marinas, with Bimini Sands and Old Bahama Bay scheduled to re-open on September 21 and September 15, respectively. Bimini Big Game’s re-opening date is currently unknown.

While Bahamian marinas had generally fared well, Mr Kappeler admitted to concerns over Irma’s impact on Florida’s marinas and boat owners, which generate 80 per cent of this nation’s trade.

“There are parts of the southern Bahamas that are seriously impacted. That is all people have been been hearing for days. Cruise ships are not moving, they aren’t going to Cuba, or to places like the British Virgin Islands and the US Virgin Islands,” said Mr Kappeler.

“Common sense would tell you, without trying to be insensitive to the plight of folks in those places, that we need to let the world know that we are in fact open for boating business.

“We know that most of our market is Florida and they got hit pretty hard, and the last thing on their mind right now is a vacation. I suspect it won’t be until at least the winter season before people catch on. It’s cold and they’re looking for a place to go,”

With regards to Irma’s impact on Florida, Mr Kappeler added: “I think it is very concerning because probably 80 per cent of our market comes from Florida, based on where properties are located.

“That’s my best guess. There isn’t a study to tell us. The properties in the the north largely aren’t the ones that see the traffic from Florida and the cays. We do have some long-time loyal boaters that are going to visit us. No one is going to have vacation on their mind now, but it will be that much more important for us to be at the Miami show and the Fort Lauderdale show and let people know everything is well. It may present an opportunity for people that if people can’t go to the cays, they might find us as the next boating option.”