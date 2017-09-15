Ian Ferguson: Companies Must Understand The Value Of Human Resources

The role of human resources professionals is growing rapidly. Businesses small, medium and large understand more clearly the value of well-trained practitioners in the smooth and efficient running of their operations. If a company’s human resources team functions akin to the nucleus of a cell, then the well-being of the cell, tissues, organs, systems and body on the whole depend heavily on the strength and resilience of the nucleus.

Yet the human resources team often gets pummeled by the wider employee base for everything relating to promotions, salary, benefits, safety issues, working conditions and just about everything else they view as infractions. Employees typically scream that they have certain expectations of those working in human resources, and when those people fall beneath these standards, they are held in contempt.

They constant cry from employees is that human resources professionals should maintain a higher degree of professionalism in relation to these competencies:

They should be confidential They should be humane and caring They should be knowledgeable They should be fair and non-biased They should engage, and be the communication champions on staff

So often, though, managers and employees outside human resources do not understand that these professionals are really their partners in ensuring their work-life and careers are productive and successful. Going further, senior executive teams must ensure that investments are made in acquiring and celebrating human resources team members who serve with distinction.

Nina Woodard, of Brandman University, has written extensively on the shifting trend of human resources in the workplace. Here is a little of what human resources professionals must do today to broaden the scope and understanding of the vital role they play in making human resources great again.

Think globally

Having a global mindset is not so much about being a part of an international company or workplace, but about being open to all possibilities. A culturally aware and knowledgeable mindset is crucial to a successful human resources career, and will allow you to manage and motivate a diverse group of employees. It is important to make sure your blinders are off and you are able to clearly see the potential around you.

Look to the future

It is always important to stay ahead of current trends. Continually ask yourself: What will my job - not solely in the human resources function, but in the company as a whole - require tomorrow? Be able to identify the trends, opportunities and threats. For instance, rapid shifts in technology will create a new way of working. How can that best be harnessed in order to build stronger relationships for your company? Adopting a more futuristic focus on strategy creates a purposeful tomorrow.

Be flexible

Human resources professionals are traditionally trained to be consistent in administering policy and establishing procedure. This common practice ensures a level of equity and transparency. While it is imperative to always be fair and transparent, it is important to be adaptable and work effectively within a variety of situations, and with various individuals or groups. A successful human resources professional should be open-minded and accepting of change or opposing perspectives.

The days of throwing more staff at a challenging situation are gone. It is critical for the human resources professional to learn to be more lean, and thereby more productive; to hire for peak times, and to make sure they are always able to manage for the long-term.

Being flexible is mutually beneficial. It allows employers and employees to balance work and personal needs. It also builds employee trust and commitment, as well as helping to attract and keep key talent, ultimately driving everyone to find solutions that work for all involved.

4) Manage the risks

Human resources has been tasked with protecting the assets and value of the company from unnecessary litigation, and situations that could deflate the company’s value. In other words, we resolve risk before it turns into threats against the company. The first step in risk management is always to understand the risk.

By understanding potential risks, you are able to find ways to minimise their impact and, in turn, help your business recover quickly if an incident occurs. For instance, the most common crimes that occur in the workplace are embezzlement, theft and fraud. It is human resources responsibility to ensure that measures are in place to safeguard against these misdeeds.

5) Be courageous

Human resources professionals must be courageous in their convictions, and able to stand up in their company when necessary. For instance, far too often we hear of harassment scandals being brought to light after years of rampant misconduct in the workplace, which should never be the case.

It is the job of human resources to take a stand at the onset of misconduct, boldly speaking up when things need to be different. This delivers a futuristic message: If we make the right move now—while it may be difficult—the company will be more profitable and sustainable in the long run.

• NB: Ian R. Ferguson is a talent management and organisational development consultant, having completed graduate studies with regional and international universities. He has served organsations, both locally and globally, providing relevant solutions to their business growth and development issues. He may be contacted at tcconsultants@coralwave.com.