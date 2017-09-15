Us Offers Support Despite Being Battered By Irma Itself

THE US Mission to the Bahamas is working together with the Bahamian government and the Bahamian people to respond in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

The US government provided the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos with satellite imagery to aid in recovery, and relief efforts. The information gained from the imagery has been helpful in directing resources to those most in need, according to a press release from the US Embassy in Nassau.

One day after Hurricane Irma devastated parts of the southern islands, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded the Bahamas Red Cross $100,000 to be used to purchase potable water, debit cards, cleaning supplies, mosquito bands and repellant, mattresses, bedding, towels, sheets, shipping boxes, garbage bags, pallet wrap, sealing tape, and other necessary supplies. The USAID’s Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA) also chartered a flight to carry National Emergency Management Agency supplies on September 12 to Great Inagua, Crooked, and Acklins Islands.

In addition, on September 14, US Chargé d’ Affaires Lisa Johnson along with USAID/OFDA handed over relief supplies valuing over $166,000 to NEMA. Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) marines supported the handover of the supplies, which included 300 rolls of plastic sheeting, 1,000 hygiene kits, 1,020 kitchen kits, 2,400 collapsible water containers and 1,500 blankets. The RBDF will deliver these relief supplies to the affected southern islands as well as to Grand Bahama and Bimini, the latter two which also experienced damage from Irma.

The US Mission will continue to work collaboratively with the government of the Bahamas in support of its efforts to bring relief to those severely impacted by Hurricane Irma.