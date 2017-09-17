Teenager Shot Dead In Fox Hill

Police are searching for two suspects after a 17-year-old boy was shot dead in Fox Hill on Saturday.
According to reports, shortly after 6pm, the victim was walking on Johnson Road with another male, when two males in a grey-coloured vehicle approached and shot at them before speeding off. The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died. The other male was not injured.
Investigations are ongoing
Comments
John 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
Based on current statistics, at least another 40 persons will be killed before December 31, 2017. Most of these victims will be male and most of them will be between the ages of 17 and 25. These are cold, hard facts. The new government has not put any policy change or any new policing strategy or social programs in place that will stop these killings or even slow them down. In a discussion the other day someone said that killing use to be a last resort. Something that was done when the killers felt they had no other options. Today they say killing is one of the first options used for conflict resolution. And the murders today are being committed by young people. Once a person kills and becomes a murderer the desire to kill dwells within him. Meaning it is easier to kill a second or even a third time. Then there is the desire for revenge. So even when a killer is arrested and thrown in jail no one in his family or even no one he interacted with is safe. The desire for vengeance becomes strong and it is jnot just tit for tat but sometimes more than one life is taken for payback. So what are we going to do about murder in this little small country before there is no soul left alive
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID