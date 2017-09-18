Driver Mows Down Woman After Row

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are searching for a female suspect who intentionally struck a woman with a vehicle following an argument in the Blue Hill Road south area early Sunday morning.

According to police, shortly after 2.30am, two women were involved in an argument in the parking lot of a bank located on Blue Hill Road south that led to one of the women intentionally being struck by a vehicle. The victim was rushed to hospital where she is detained in serious condition. The suspect fled the scene. At last check, police were said to be following significant leads into the matter.

Meanwhile, police are searching for several male suspects responsible for two armed robberies that occurred over the weekend.

In the first incident, shortly after 10pm on Saturday, a man was in his Honda Civic car on Dawson Street, when three men in a grey Ford Explorer approached and robbed him of his cell phone, cash, and vehicle before speeding off.

Then shortly after 2am on Sunday, a woman had just pulled up to her home in Kennedy Subdivision in her silver coloured Nissan Fuga, licence plate AF3436, when three men in a red Honda Fit armed with a handgun robbed her of her vehicle before speeding off.

Investigations continue into all three incidents.